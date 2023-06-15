Dota 2 Riyadh Masters: All teams, prize pool, and how to watch

The biggest battle before The International.

An image from Riyadh featured on Riyadh Masters 2023 trailer.
Image via Gamers8

Dota Pro Circuit made up most of the game’s competitive calendar in 2021 and 2022. This changed in 2023, however, with ESL and Gamers8 stepping into the scene to organize the second-largest Dota 2 event in terms of prize pool, Riyadh Masters 2023.

Given the tight DPC schedule, Riyadh Masters 2023 and its qualification series, DreamLeague, had to squeeze into every gap that it has found on the competitive calendar. Despite being an online event, DreamLeague still required players to travel to nearby European countries, eventually making the event the ultimate bootcamp/training experience for top Dota 2 teams.

Here’s everything you need to know about Dota 2 Riyadh Masters 2023.

All Dota 2 teams qualified for Riyadh Masters 2023

Group stage seeds

  • Gaimin Gladiators — DreamLeague Season 19
  • TBD — DreamLeague Season 20
  • TBD — DreamLeague Season 20
  • TBD — DreamLeague Average Five
  • TBD — DreamLeague Average Five
  • TBD — DreamLeague Average Five
  • TBD — DreamLeague Average Five
  • TBD — DreamLeague Average Five

Play-in seeds

  • TBD — EPT Ranking
  • TBD — EPT Ranking
  • TBD — EPT Ranking
  • TBD — EPT Ranking
  • TBD — EPT Ranking
  • TBD — EPT Ranking
  • TBD — EPT Ranking
  • TBD — EPT Ranking
  • TBD — EPT Ranking
  • TBD — EPT Ranking
  • TBD — EPT Ranking
  • TBD — MENA Qualifier

What is the prize pool of Dota 2 Riyadh Masters 2023?

Dota 2 Riyadh Masters 2023 has a prize pool of $15 million and it’ll be distributed like the following:

  • First: $5 million
  • Second: $2.5 million
  • Third: $1.7 million
  • Fourth: $1.2 million
  • Fifth to sixth:$800,000 
  • Seventh to eighth:$500,000 
  • Ninth to 12th: $300,000
  • 13th to 14th: $200,000
  • 15th to 16th: $100,000
  • 17th to 18th: $50,000
  • 19th to 20th: $50,000

How to watch Dota 2 Riyadh Masters 2023

Riyadh Masters 2023 will be broadcasted on Gamers8’s Twitch channels. The complete list of channels that will cover the event should become available before Riyadh Masters 2023 kicks off in July.

Riyadh Masters 2023 location and start/end date
Riyadh Masters 2023 details. Image via Gamers8

When is Dota 2 Riyadh Masters 2023?

Dota 2 Riyadh Masters 2023 will start on July 17, 2023. The event will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and it’ll end on July 30, 2023.

