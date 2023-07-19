Dota 2 Riyadh Masters 2023 live updates: Full schedule, scores, and standings

The last stop on the road to The International.

The Riyadh Masters logo hyper imposed over sand dunes.
Image via Gamers8

Dota 2’s The International is just a couple of months away and our 12 teams are locked in and ready to go. But we’ve got one event coming up before the greatest show in Dota—and it’s not one you’ll want to miss.

The Riyadh Masters 2023 event is the largest non-Valve event of all time and features a jaw-dropping $15 million USD prize pool. While those who missed out on a direct invite to TI12 will be using this event to prepare for the upcoming regional qualifiers, top teams aren’t going to hold back as they chase the record prize purse.

This is the last look we’ll get at the Dota pro scene before we jet off to the all-important TI12 regional qualifiers, and with this much on the line, it’s sure to be an exciting week of matches in Riyadh.

The complete guide to the Dota 2 Riyadh Masters 2023: Scores, schedule, results, and more

Dota 2 Riyadh Masters tournament format overview

Riyadh Masters 2023 will be played out in three phases.

  • Stage One: Play-In (July 19 to 21)
    • 12 teams, all seeded based upon ESL’s Pro Tour rankings, will be split into two groups of six and play out a single best-of-two round-robin stage.
    • The top two from each group will advance to the group stage.
    • Third to sixth in each group will be reseeded into a best-of-three against each other, with the winners progressing to the group stage. Losers will be eliminated.
  • Stage Two: Group Stage (July 21 to 23)
    • Eight teams from the Play-In will join the eight invites in the group stage.
    • Two groups of eight teams will play out a single best-of-two round-robin stage.
    • The top four from the group will progress to the upper bracket of the playoffs. Fifth and sixth will start the playoffs in the lower bracket, while seventh and eighth will be eliminated.
  • Stage Three: Playoffs (July 25 to 31)
    • The playoffs see 12 teams play out a double-elimination bracket.
    • All matches in the playoffs are best-of-three. The grand final is a best-of-five.

Dota 2 Riyadh Masters 2023 event standings

The total prize pool for the Riyadh Masters 2023 is $15 million USD with all teams receiving a cash prize. No Dota Pro Circuit points will be awarded for this event.

Dota 2 Riyadh Masters standings and prize pool payout

PlacementTeamPrize
FirstTBD$5 million
SecondTBD$2.5 million
ThirdTBD$1.7 million
FourthTBD$1.2 million
FifthTBD$800,000
SeventhTBD$500,000
NinthTBD$300,000
13thTBD$200,000
15thTBD$100,000
17thTBD$50,000

Dota 2 Riyadh Masters 2023 schedule and results

Play-In Stage

Group A

PlacementTeam NameMatch Record (W/D/L)Seed
1st9Pandas0/0/0Group Stage
2ndbeastcoast0/0/0Group Stage
3rdOG0/0/0Play-In Stage Two
4thQuest Esports0/0/0Play-In Stage Two
5thTeam Secret0/0/0Play-In Stage Two
6thXtreme Gaming0/0/0Play-In Stage Two

Group B

PlacementTeam NameMatch Record (W/D/L)Seed
1st9Pandas0/0/0Group Stage
2ndbeastcoast0/0/0Group Stage
3rdOG0/0/0Play-In Stage Two
4thQuest Esports0/0/0Play-In Stage Two
5thTeam Secret0/0/0Play-In Stage Two
6thXtreme Gaming0/0/0Play-In Stage Two

Group Stage

Group A

PlacementTeam NameMatch Record (W/D/L)Seed
1stEvil Geniuses0/0/0Upper Bracket
2ndGaimin Gladiators0/0/0Upper Bracket
3rdPSG.LGD0/0/0Upper Bracket
4thTeam Spirit0/0/0Upper Bracket
5thTBD0/0/0Lower Bracket
6thTBD0/0/0Lower Bracket
7thTBD0/0/0Eliminated
8thTBD0/0/0Eliminated

Group B

PlacementTeam NameMatch Record (W/D/L)Seed
1stBetBoom Team0/0/0Upper Bracket
2ndShopify Rebellion0/0/0Upper Bracket
3rdTalon Esports0/0/0Upper Bracket
4thTundra Esports0/0/0Upper Bracket
5thTBD0/0/0Lower Bracket
6thTBD0/0/0Lower Bracket
7thTBD0/0/0Eliminated
8thTBD0/0/0Eliminated

Dota 2 Riyadh Masters 2023: Where to watch

The Riyadh Masters 2023 tournament will be officially streamed by Gamers8.

The event will also be broadcast in Russian, Chinese, Portuguese, and Spanish. Other community streamers may be broadcasting matches via YouTube or Twitch.

EnglishGamers8GG
RussianDota 2 Paragon RU
ChineseDouYu / HuYa
PortugueseTBD
SpanishTBD

