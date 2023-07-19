Dota 2 Riyadh Masters 2023 live updates: Full schedule, scores, and standings

The last stop on the road to The International.

Dota 2’s The International is just a couple of months away and our 12 teams are locked in and ready to go. But we’ve got one event coming up before the greatest show in Dota—and it’s not one you’ll want to miss.

The Riyadh Masters 2023 event is the largest non-Valve event of all time and features a jaw-dropping $15 million USD prize pool. While those who missed out on a direct invite to TI12 will be using this event to prepare for the upcoming regional qualifiers, top teams aren’t going to hold back as they chase the record prize purse.

This is the last look we’ll get at the Dota pro scene before we jet off to the all-important TI12 regional qualifiers, and with this much on the line, it’s sure to be an exciting week of matches in Riyadh.

The complete guide to the Dota 2 Riyadh Masters 2023: Scores, schedule, results, and more

Dota 2 Riyadh Masters tournament format overview

Riyadh Masters 2023 will be played out in three phases.

Stage One: Play-In (July 19 to 21) 12 teams, all seeded based upon ESL’s Pro Tour rankings, will be split into two groups of six and play out a single best-of-two round-robin stage. The top two from each group will advance to the group stage. Third to sixth in each group will be reseeded into a best-of-three against each other, with the winners progressing to the group stage. Losers will be eliminated.

Stage Two: Group Stage (July 21 to 23) Eight teams from the Play-In will join the eight invites in the group stage. Two groups of eight teams will play out a single best-of-two round-robin stage. The top four from the group will progress to the upper bracket of the playoffs. Fifth and sixth will start the playoffs in the lower bracket, while seventh and eighth will be eliminated.

Stage Three: Playoffs (July 25 to 31) The playoffs see 12 teams play out a double-elimination bracket. All matches in the playoffs are best-of-three. The grand final is a best-of-five.



Dota 2 Riyadh Masters 2023 event standings

The total prize pool for the Riyadh Masters 2023 is $15 million USD with all teams receiving a cash prize. No Dota Pro Circuit points will be awarded for this event.

Related: Riyadh Masters’ $15 million prize pool highlights major flaw with Valve’s Dota Pro Circuit

Dota 2 Riyadh Masters standings and prize pool payout

Placement Team Prize First TBD $5 million Second TBD $2.5 million Third TBD $1.7 million Fourth TBD $1.2 million Fifth TBD $800,000 Seventh TBD $500,000 Ninth TBD $300,000 13th TBD $200,000 15th TBD $100,000 17th TBD $50,000

Dota 2 Riyadh Masters 2023 schedule and results

Play-In Stage

It's finally time for #RiyadhMasters! 🤩



We have a packed first day so make sure to check out the schedule below!#Gamers8 #TheLandofHeroes — Gamers8 Esports (@Gamers8GG) July 19, 2023

Group A

Placement Team Name Match Record (W/D/L) Seed 1st 9Pandas 0/0/0 Group Stage 2nd beastcoast 0/0/0 Group Stage 3rd OG 0/0/0 Play-In Stage Two 4th Quest Esports 0/0/0 Play-In Stage Two 5th Team Secret 0/0/0 Play-In Stage Two 6th Xtreme Gaming 0/0/0 Play-In Stage Two

Group B

Placement Team Name Match Record (W/D/L) Seed 1st 9Pandas 0/0/0 Group Stage 2nd beastcoast 0/0/0 Group Stage 3rd OG 0/0/0 Play-In Stage Two 4th Quest Esports 0/0/0 Play-In Stage Two 5th Team Secret 0/0/0 Play-In Stage Two 6th Xtreme Gaming 0/0/0 Play-In Stage Two

Group Stage

Group A

Placement Team Name Match Record (W/D/L) Seed 1st Evil Geniuses 0/0/0 Upper Bracket 2nd Gaimin Gladiators 0/0/0 Upper Bracket 3rd PSG.LGD 0/0/0 Upper Bracket 4th Team Spirit 0/0/0 Upper Bracket 5th TBD 0/0/0 Lower Bracket 6th TBD 0/0/0 Lower Bracket 7th TBD 0/0/0 Eliminated 8th TBD 0/0/0 Eliminated

Group B

Placement Team Name Match Record (W/D/L) Seed 1st BetBoom Team 0/0/0 Upper Bracket 2nd Shopify Rebellion 0/0/0 Upper Bracket 3rd Talon Esports 0/0/0 Upper Bracket 4th Tundra Esports 0/0/0 Upper Bracket 5th TBD 0/0/0 Lower Bracket 6th TBD 0/0/0 Lower Bracket 7th TBD 0/0/0 Eliminated 8th TBD 0/0/0 Eliminated

Dota 2 Riyadh Masters 2023: Where to watch

The Riyadh Masters 2023 tournament will be officially streamed by Gamers8.

The event will also be broadcast in Russian, Chinese, Portuguese, and Spanish. Other community streamers may be broadcasting matches via YouTube or Twitch.

About the author