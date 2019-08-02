Dota 2 pros affected by recent UI change

Some Dota 2 pros aren’t happy with Valve’s decision to remove an alternative user interface option that forces players to adjust to a new setup less than two weeks before The International.

On Aug. 1, Valve released an update note on its blog, saying that the optional unit query panel has been removed. Samuel “Boxi” Svahn, a professional player for Alliance, tweeted his frustration with the change, saying that both his teammate and him were greatly affected.

Samuel Svahn on Twitter @DOTA2 PLEASE revert removal of alternative UI Both me and @Taigadota have used it since our start of playing dota and years of HoN, being forced to swap back 2 weeks before TI is very frustrating. Atleast keep it until after the tournament. Thank you

Boxi’s professional career started with Heroes of Newerth and the unit query panel was more of a mainstay there. When Boxi switched over to Dota 2 relatively recently, it wasn’t surprising for him to hold onto something with more familiarity.

The unit query panel is an alternate UI option since the default option means clicking any unit will cause it to override on the main control panel at the bottom of the screen. Having this option ticked will instead cause a popup to appear from the right side of the screen, keeping your own hero console untouched.

Image from r/HeroesofNewerth

Although it sounds fantastic in theory, the option did have a lot of bugs. With Dota 2’s introduction of new inventory slots, like the backpack and the teleport scroll slot, the unit query panel didn’t update accordingly. Thus, users were stuck with an information panel that was lacking information. Valve said in the official post that “less than 1% of players have used it.”

Considering that the aforementioned one percent of players consists of those playing at TI for millions of dollars, it seems wise for Valve to revert the decision—at least until the Aegis of Champions has new names carved into it.

The International’s group stage starts on Aug. 15 while the finals will be played on Aug. 25.