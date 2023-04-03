Dota 2 players crown one tricky hero ‘unstoppable’—but only in the right hands 

Dota 2 has all sorts of heroes. There are 124 in total, and they come in all shapes and sizes. While some have simple playstyles, others are more complex. Invoker is one of those heroes. Unlike others who have four to five abilities, the prodigious wizard has ten, all of which need to be concocted using three spell components—Quas, Wex, and Exort.

But while he’s not a hero for the faint-hearted, a portion of the community seemed to agree he is the funnest and most unstoppable hero in the hands of a master.

Their reasoning is he is capable of doing anything and everything, including damage, disarming, slowing, stunning, summoning minions, going invisible, burning mana, and more.

God-tier Invoker players like Miracle, Sumail, and Topson have shown us time and time again how the intellect hero can almost single-handedly turn the tide of the game and carry it on his shoulders.

That rings true in pubs as well, but only among those who have mastered him themselves. After all, his win rate varies from a lowly 46 percent to 48 percent depending on the bracket, mostly due to being watered down by those who are still learning. Those who have, however, have impressive win rates and kill, death, and assist ratios to boot.

Image via Valve

Players also threw the names of other hard-to-master heroes like Earth Spirit, Ember Spirit, Puck, and Rubick into the hat as far as pub stomping goes, but Invoker was their number one choice.

It’s a meta pick at the moment with a 51.7 percent win rate at the highest level, and the go-to build is the same as always: a combination of Midas, Boots of Travel, Black King Bar, Bling Dagger, Aghanim’s Shard, Scythe of Vyse, Spirit Vessel, with the addition of Meteor Hammer.

So, there’s no reason all the Invoker maestros out there should refrain from picking him if they want to dominate Dota 2 pubs.