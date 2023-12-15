Here are the Dota 2 Patch 7.35 patch notes

Dota 2 players who weren’t impressed with Patch 7.34e in late November, I hope you’re a bit happier now. Valve has released a gigantic update ahead of the Christmas holidays, with mass changes to heroes, items, the HUD, and so much more.

Players were all but disgusted that, after a consistent meta that had begun to bore the community, Valve opted for a very small Dota update after The International. It has since been revealed it was all part of the build-up for the Frostivus update, which brings a little festive cheer to the MOBA—as well as the largest meta shift since New Frontiers in April.

Here’s what the Frostivus Patch 7.35 for Dota 2 contains.

Winter has arrived for the Dota 2 map. Image via Valve

Frostivus has arrived for Dota, but instead of the holiday-themed mode we’ve all come to expect, Valve has opted for a smaller content update with plenty of bug fixes and quality-of-life improvements.

Players who play Dota 2 during the season will earn Frostivus Chests, which can be opened with the purchase of Frostivus Keys. Pretty standard for Dota today, with the cosmetics reskins of existing Arcanas and Personas. If you don’t own the Arcana or Persona the skin is tied to, don’t worry—you’ll be given that when you open the chest.

The more interesting portion of the update comes in the form of quality-of-life improvements. From the addition of movement and teleport timings shown on-screen to specialized ability reticles and visible creep bounties, Dota 2 players will have immediate access to all the information they need to win. The profile showcase and armory have also been improved with a more intuitive UI experience.

‘Tis the season for giving: New Dota 2 items

The Shopkeeper has a few new goodies to purchase. Image via Valve

Roshan’s been preparing plenty of gifts for Dota players, including the introduction of new items. The Ring of Tarrasque and Tiara of Selemene are enhanced versions of the Ring of Health and Void Stone and are critical pieces for a number of revamped late-game item recipes.

Khanda, which grants critical spell damage, and Parasma, an upgrade to Witch Blade, await players in Patch 7.34, as well as a new lineup of neutral items. I’m looking forward to getting my hands on an Unwavering Condition; the new Tier Five neutral that sets your maximum HP to 1,500 but grants permanent magic immunity. Also new to the list is Aviana’s Feather, which lets you fly when you drop below 30 percent HP. Valve has also brought back some revamped neutral items, like the Royal Jelly and Magic Lamp.

The Frostivus update is now live for all regions and all Dota 2 game modes, so get amongst the fun today! Below we’ve included the full Patch 7.35 notes, including the many item and hero changes.

Full Dota 2 Patch 7.35 patch notes

Neutral Creeps bounty decreased by two across the board.

Neutral Creeps are no longer affected by Mines, Graveyard, Statue, and Well buffs.

Super Creeps and Mega Creeps attack damage increased by five.

Courier Health is replaced with attacks to kill. Courier dies after one melee hero attack, two ranged hero attacks, or six creep or tower attacks.

Courier can no longer be healed and they can’t regenerate health, except in the fountain.

Fountain now deals 25 percent splash damage in a 250 radius around the target.

Added Watchers in the Mines and Well areas.

Teleport times to Outposts in the Radiant and Dire jungles decreased from six to four seconds.

Using Twin Gates now costs 75 mana.

Units without mana can use Twin Gates for free.

Tormentor can now no longer have less than zero armor.

Tormentor now has a new ability: “The Shining”. Deals 30 damage per second on 0.2 second intervals (six damage per tick) distributing it evenly among all units within 1,200 range.

Added new Roshan ability, Roar of Retribution. If attacked by the team that last killed him, Roshan will release a roar that is heard globally, damages all units in 900 AoE and applies a debuff on them that increases incoming damage by 25 percent. Triggers when Roshan’s health drops below 80 percent. Damage: 50. Damage Bonus per Minute: 10. Debuff Duration: Eight seconds. Cooldown: 20 seconds.

Added a new Roshan drop: Roshan’s Banner. It creates a banner anywhere on the map that buffs allied lane creeps for 45 seconds once they walk in a 750 radius, increasing their health by 75 percent and damage by 50 percent. Banner lasts for five minutes or it can be destroyed with six hero attacks (creep attacks count as a quarter of a hero attack). Item is consumed on use. Placing the banner informs an enemy team about its location. Multiple banners do not stack. Bounty on kill: 200 gold.

Starting from the second death, Roshan drops Cheese when killed on the Radiant side and Roshan’s Banner when killed on the Dire side.

Starting with the third death, Roshan now drops Refresher Shard on the Radiant side and Aghanim’s Blessing on the Dire side.

Double Damage Rune renamed to Amplify Damage Rune. Base damage bonus decreased from 100 percent to 80 percent. Now also provides 15 percent Spell Amplification.

Invisibility Rune now grants 25 percent damage reduction while invisible plus five percent for each full rune cycle

Haste Rune now lasts for 22 seconds plus three seconds for each rune cycle.

Arcane Rune Cooldown Reduction decreased from 30 percent to 25 percent.

Regeneration Rune is no longer disabled by taking damage, instead it lowers the regen rate to one percent HP/MP per second.

Removed a tree on the area on top of Dire’s Tier Two Mid tower.

Removed a tree on the area on top of Radiant’s Tier One Mid tower,

Removed a tree next to the Medium Neutral camp on top of Dire’s Tier One Top tower.

Removed a tree on the path below Radiant’s Tier Two Bottom tower.

Added support for a new bonus: AoE Radius.

Affects Areas of Effect, increasing width and radius of spells. Does not affect lengths and ranges that are already increased by Aether Lens. Also ignores auras and passive aura-like components of some active spells (i.e. Urn’s soul-gathering radius and Silencer’s INT steal range). Currently this effect is provided only by Bloodstone.

Fixed longstanding and game-breaking bug where the chance for hero melee damage block was 49 percent instead of 50 percent.

Fixed Lotus Pool lotuses not spawning at the exact minute mark.

Items

Ring of Tarrasque

Returning item.

Can be purchased from the basic shop for 1,800.

Provides +12 health regen.

Tiara of Selemene

New item.

Cost: 1,800.

Provides +6 mana regen.

Khanda

New item.

Requires Crystalys, Phylactery and a recipe, total cost: 5,000.

Provides +50 damage, +200 health, +200 mana and eight to all attributes.

Passive: Critical Strike. 30 percent chance to deal 160 percent critical damage on attacks.

Passive: Empower Spell. The spell is similar to Phylactery’s passive, but bonus damage is rescaled from flat 100 to 100 + 75 percent of your attack damage.

Parasma

New item.

Requires Witch Blade and Mystic Staff, total cost: 5,575.

Provides +45 intelligence, +40 attack speed, +8 armor and +300 attack projectile speed.

Passive: Magic Corruption. All your attacks apply a -20 percent magic resistance debuff on enemies for four seconds.

Passive: Witch Blade. The spell is similar to Witch Blade’s passive, but intelligence multiplier is increased from 0.75x to 1x and cooldown is decreased from nine to seven seconds.

Javelin

Cost decreased from 1,100 to 900.

Pierce damage decreased from 70 to 60.

Quarterstaff

Item removed from the game.

Ring of Health

Item moved from the Secret Shop to the miscellaneous category in the main shop.

Ultimate Orb

Cost increased from 2,050 to 2,800.

All attributes bonus increased from +10 to +15.

Void Stone

Item moved from the Secret Shop to the miscellaneous category in the main shop.

Arcane Boots

Item reworked.

Now requires Boots of Speed, Ring of Basilius, and a recipe, total cost is unchanged.

No longer provides +250 mana.

Now also provides +0.75 mana regen.

Now has Basilius Aura: +1 mana regen to all allied units within 1,200 radius.

No longer disassemblable at any time.

Bloodstone

Now also provides +75 area of effect increase.

Bloodthorn

Item reworked.

Recipe changed: Now requires Orchid Malevolence, Javelin, Hyperstone and a recipe, total cost increased to 6,825.

Intelligence bonus decreased from +32 to +15.

Mana regen bonus decreased from +5 to +3.

Damage bonus decreased from +35 to +10.

Health regen bonus increased from +6.25 to +6.5.

Attack speed bonus increased from +60 to +100.

No longer provides +25 percent magic resistance.

No longer grants Mage Slayer’s passive.

Now also provides Javelin’s passive. Effect is similar, but the piercing chance is increased from 30 percent to 40 percent.

Soul Rend now also causes all attacks against the target to deal 60 bonus magical damage.

Butterfly

Recipe changed. Now requires Claymore instead of Quarterstaff. Total cost increased to 5,450.

No longer provides +30 attack speed.

Now also provides +20 percent base attack speed. Affects only the base attack speed and gained from agility attribute. Does not affect attack speed bonuses from buffs and items.



Crystalys

Recipe changed. Now requires Claymore, Blades of attack and a recipe, total cost increased to 2,000.

Daedalus

Recipe cost decreased to 900. Total cost unchanged.

Disperser

Recipe changed. Now requires Diffusal Blade, Eaglesong and a recipe, total cost unchanged.

No longer grants +45 damage.

Agility bonus increased from +20 to +40.

Suppress duration increased from four to five seconds.

Divine Rapier

Now also provides +25 percent spell amplification.

Echo Sabre

Recipe changed. Now requires Ogre Axe, Broadsword, and Void Stone. Total cost increased from to 2,700.

No longer provides Intelligence nor attack speed.

Damage bonus increased from +15 to +20.

Strength bonus increased from +13 to +15.

Echo Strike cooldown decreased from six to five seconds.

Eternal Shroud

Recipe changed. Now requires Cloak, Ogre Axe, Vitality Booster, and a recipe. Total cost increased to 3,600.

No longer provides +7 health regen.

Now also provides +300 health.

Magic resistance bonus decreased from +35 percent to +25 percent.

Shroud percentage of damage as mana restored rescaled from 30 percent after reductions to 20 percent before reductions.

Now has an additional passive: Eternal Endurance. For every 300 magical damage equipped hero receives, it gains a stack up to a maximum of six. Each stack increases eternal shroud’s base magic resistance by four percent and lasts for eight seconds. Stack duration is independent from each other.



Ethereal Blade

Item reworked.

Recipe changed. Now requires Aether Lens, Ghost Scepter and a recipe. Total cost increased to 5,375.

No longer provides any of Kaya-based bonuses.

Now provides eight to all attributes, +300 mana, three mana regen and +250 cast range.

Eye of Skadi

Recipe changed. Now requires Ultimate Orb, Point Booster and a recipe.

Attack speed reduction rescaled from 30/60 to 10 percent/20 percent.

Gleipnir

Recipe cost decreased from 700 to 450. Total cost unchanged.

Now also provides +30 attack speed (from the updated Maelstrom).

Guardian Greaves

No longer provides +250 mana.

Now provides +1.5 mana regen.

Guardian Aura now also grants +1.5 mana regen to allies and +5 to allies below 25 percent health.

Harpoon

Total cost increased to 4,700.

No longer provides +10 attack speed.

Damage bonus increased from +15 to +25.

Strength bonus increased from +20 to +25.

Intelligence bonus decreased from +16 to +10.

Echo Strike cooldown decreased from six to five seconds.

Heart of Tarrasque

Recipe changed. Now requires Reaver, Ring of Tarrasque and a recipe. Total cost unchanged.

No longer grants +250 health.

Helm of the Overlord

Recipe changed. Now requires Helm of the Dominator (2625), Ultimate Orb (2800) and a recipe. Total cost decreased to 6200.

All attributes bonus increased from +7 to +21.

No longer grants Vladmir’s Aura.

Holy Locket

Recipe changed. Now requires Diadem, Magic Wand and a recipe, total cost decreased from to 2,350.

No longer grants Regeneration Aura.

All attributes bonus decreased from +10 to nine.

Energy charge health/mana restored per charge increased from 15 to 17.

Energy charge base charge restore time decreased from 10 to eight seconds.

Linken’s Sphere

Recipe changed. Now requires Ultimate Orb, Perseverance and a recipe. Total cost increased to 4,800.

No longer provides +10 damage.

Maelstrom

Recipe changed. Now also requires Gloves of Haste. Total cost increased to 2,950.

Now also provides +25 attack speed.

Damage bonus increased from +24 to +25.

Chain Lightning damage decreased from 135 to 120.

Mage Slayer

Total cost increased from to 2625 (due to Oblivion Staff changes).

Attack speed bonus increased from +20 to +45.

No longer provides +20 damage.

Mage Slayer debuff now also deals 20 damage per second.

Manta Style

Recipe changed. Now requires Yasha, Diadem and a recipe. Total cost unchanged.

Mask of Madness

Recipe changed. Now requires Morbid Mask and Broadsword. Total cost increased to 1900.

No longer provides +10 attack speed.

Damage bonus increased from +10 to +20.

Medallion of Courage

item removed from the game.

Meteor Hammer

Recipe changed. Now requires Crown (450), Kaya (2050) and a recipe. Total cost increased to 3,300.

No longer provides health regen or mana regen.

Intelligence bonus increased from eight to +24.

Agility and strength bonuses decreased from eight to six.

Now also provides +10 percent spell amplification, +24 percent lifesteal spell amplification and +75 percent mana regen amplification.

Meteor Hammer damage over time for both units and buildings decreased from 60 to 50.

Meteor Hammer building impact damage decreased from 95 to 90.

Meteor Hammer unit impact damage decreased from 150 to 130.

Mjollnir

Recipe cost decreased from 800 to 550. Total cost unchanged.

Attack speed bonus increased from +70 to +90.

Monkey King Bar

Recipe cost increased from 600 to 800.

Oblivion Staff

Recipe changed. Now requires Blitz Knuckles, Sage’s Mask and Robe of the Magi. Total cost increased to 1,625.

Attack speed bonus increased from +10 to +35.

No longer provides +15 damage.

Octarine Core

Recipe changed. Now requires Tiara of Selemene and Soul Booster. Total cost increased to 4,800.

Mana regen bonus increased from five to six.

Orb of Corrosion

Item reworked.

Recipe changed. now requires Orb of Venom, Ring of Protection and Gloves of Haste. Total cost decreased to 900.

Provides three armor and +25 attack speed.

Passive: Corrosion. Attacks on enemies apply a debuff that deals five damage per second, slows enemies by 13/4 percent if the equipped hero is melee/ranged and decreases health they gain from healing, regeneration, lifesteal and spell lifesteal by 20 percent for three seconds. Damage over time affects buildings.

Orchid Malevolence

Recipe changed. Now requires Oblivion Staff, Cornucopia and a recipe. Total cost unchanged.

Mana regen bonus increased from +2.5 to +3.5.

Pavise

Recipe changed. Now requires Energy Booster, Ring of Protection, Fluffy Hat and a recipe. total cost unchanged.

No longer provides +2.5 mana regen.

Now also provides +250 mana.

Phylactery

Recipe changed. Now requires a recipe instead of Sage’s Mask. Total cost increased to 2,400.

No longer provides +0.7 mana regen.

Pipe of Insight

Recipe changed. Now requires Cloak, Headdress, Ring of Tarrasque and a recipe. Total cost increased to 3,725.

Health regen bonus increased from six to 14.

Refresher Orb

Recipe changed. Now requires Cornucopia, Ring of Tarrasque, Tiara of Selemene, and a recipe. Total cost unchanged.

Health regen bonus increased from +12 to +18.

Mana regen bonus increased from six to eight.

Damage bonus decreased from +20 to +10.

Revenant’s Brooch

Item reworked.

Recipe changed. Now requires Sacred Relic, Voodoo Mask and a recipe. Total cost decreased from 6,200 to 4,900.

Provides 70 damage and 20 percent spell lifesteal.

Toggle: Phantom Province. Activate to make your attacks cost 75 mana and deal magical damage. Allows to hit ethereal units.

Scythe of Vyse

Recipe changed. Now requires Mystic Staff, Tiara of Selemene and a recipe. Total cost decreased to 5,200.

No longer provides Strength or Agility.

Intelligence bonus decreased from 35 to 30.

Shiva’s Guard

Recipe changed. now requires Veil of Discord), Platemail and a recipe. Total cost decreased to 4,825.

Now also provides eight Strength, eight Agility and eight health regen.

Intelligence bonus decreased from 30 to eight.

Armor bonus increased from 15 to 20.

Arctic Blast now also causes enemies to take 15 percent more damage from spells for 16 seconds.

Arctic Blast mana cost decreased from 100 to 75.

Silver Edge

Recipe changed. now requires Shadow Blade, Demon Edge and a recipe. Total cost unchanged.

Damage bonus increased from 52 to 60.

No longer provides critical hits neither passively nor from Shadow Walk.

Shadow Walk bonus damage increased from 175 to 300.

Shadow Walk Break duration increased from four to five seconds.

Solar Crest

Recipe changed. Now requires Pavise, Crown, Wind Lace and a recipe. Total cost increased to 2,700.

No longer provides +1.75 mana regen.

Now also provides 200 health and 300 mana.

Shine now additionally grants a 400 HP barrier. Can be applied on self but does not grant bonus armor in that case.

Shine can no longer be cast on enemies.

Veil of Discord

Recipe changed. Now requires Helm of Iron Will, Crown and a recipe. Total cost increased to 1,725.

Now also provides five health regen and six armor.

Magic Weakness spell damage amplification decreased from 18 to 10 percent.

Magic Weakness is now untargetable, applying a debuff to all enemies within 900 radius from the caster.

Witch Blade

Recipe changed. Now requires Oblivion Staff, Chainmail and a recipe. Total cost increased to 2,775.

Attack speed bonus increased from 35 to 40.

Now provides +1.5 mana regen.

Safety Bubble

New item. Tier: One Provides five health regen. Passive: Bubbled Up. Grants a 100 HP barrier. The barrier fully restores after not receiving any damage for five seconds.



Royal Jelly

Returning reworked item Tier: One Provides +50 health and +50 mana. Active: Consume. Consumes all charges of jelly and grants a target allied unit a buff that provides two health regen and one mana regen per charge for 10 seconds. if the target takes damage from Roshan or an enemy hero, the effect is lost. Max charges: 10. charge restore time is eight seconds on a 12 second cooldown.



Tumbler’s Toy

item cycled out.

light collector

New item . Tier: Two Provides 10 percent movement speed. Passive: Unclouded. Provides the wearer with six health regen during the day and three mana regen during the night. If the wearer is not within 200 radius of a tree, these bonuses are doubled. Active: Lightbreak. Produces a flash of light that destroys trees in a 325 radius around the wearer on a 30 second cooldown.

.

Whisper of the Dread

New item. Tier: Two Provides 150 mana. Passive: Tunnel Vision. Grants 10 percent spell damage but decreases the wearer’s daytime vision by 15 percent.



Ring of Aquila

Item cycled out.

Doubloon

New item . Tier: Three Provides five health regen and 2.5 mana regen.

. Toggle: Flip. Convert 20 percent of your max health to max mana, or convert 20 percent of your max mana to max health on a five second cooldown.

Nemesis Curse

New item. Tier: Three Provides 35 damage. Passive: Glass Cannon. The wearer takes eight percent more damage from all sources. Passive: Glassify. The wearer’s attacks apply a debuff on enemy targets that increases all damage taken by them by 12 percent. Debuff duration is five seconds. only one enemy can have this debuff at the same time.



Craggy Coat

Returning reworked item Tier: Three Armor bonus decreased from 12 to six. No longer decreases attack speed by 35. Active: Toughen Up. Increases armor by an additional 12 at the cost of 30 movement speed. Duration: eght seconds. Cooldown: 12 seconds.



Quickening Charm

Item cycled out.

titan sliver

Item cycled out.

ancient guardian

New item. Tier: Four Provides 50 damage. Passive: Ancient Power. Grants an additional 50 damage if the wearer is within 2,000 range from an Ancient.



Aviana’s Feather

New item. Tier: Four Provides 25 percent evasion and 30 movement speed. Passive: Free Bird. When below 30 percent health, the wearer gains flying movement but not flying vision.



Rattlecage

New item. Tier: Four Provides 12 armor. Passive: Reverberate. After taking 180 damage from any source, the wearer fires a projectile at up to two random nearby enemies within a 600 radius, prioritizing heroes. The projectiles deal 125 physical damage and slow the targets’ movement and attack speed by 100 percent for 0.2 seconds.



Penta-Edged Sword

Item cycled out.

spell prism

Item cycled out.

unwavering condition

New item. Tier: Five Provides +95 percent magic resistance. Passive: Unwavering. The wearer’s maximum health is set to 1,500 and can’t be altered by other effects or attributes.



Magic Lamp

Returning item . Tier: Five Rejuvenate Heal increased from 300 to 1,000.

.

Ex Machina

Item cycled out.

fallen sky

Item cycled out.

Heroes

Abaddon

Base armor increased by one.

Curse of Avernus Now deals 30/40/50/60 damage per second to the target when it procs for the duration of the curse. Damage interval: 0.5 seconds. Damage to buildings is reduced by 70 percent.

Talents Level 10 talent: Seven strength replaced with Aphotic Shield provides 15 HP regen. Level 15 talent: 55 damage replaced with 80 Curse of Avernus DPS.



Alchemist

Acid Spray Mana cost decreased from 120 to 110.

Corrosive Weaponry Debuff duration increased from 3.5 to four seconds.



Ancient Apparition

Talents Level 20 talent: Four seconds Ice Vortex duration replaced with plus five seconds Ice Blast Frostbitten duration



anti-mage

Talents Level 15 talent: Max mana Mana Burn increased from 0.6 to one percent. Level 20 talent: Mana Void damage multiplier increased from 0.15 to 0.2.



Arc Warden

Talents Level 15 talent: Magnetic Field attack speed and bonus damage decreased from 25 to 20. Level 25 talent: Tempest Double duration decreased from 12 to 10 seconds.



Axe

Base armor increased by one.

Berserker’s Call Bonus armor decreased from 25 to 16/19/22/25.

Culling Blade The temporary boost on kill no longer provides 20/30/40 attack speed. The temporary boost on kill now provides 20/25/30 armor.

talents Level 10 talent: 10 Berserker’s Call armor bonus replaced with four second bonus Culling Blade speed bonus duration.



Bane

Brain Sap Heal and damage increased from 75/150/225/300 to 90/160/230/300. Mana cost rescaled from 100/120/140/160 to 120/130/140/150. Aghanim’s Shard now also decreases cooldown by three seconds.

Nightmare Cast range increased from 425/500/575/650 to 500/550/600/650.



Batrider

Flamebreak Movement slow increased from 10/15/20/25 percent to 15/20/25/30 percent. Projectile speed increased from 1.200 to 1.400.

Firefly Cooldown decreased from 52/46/40/34 seconds to 45/40/35/30 seconds.

Flaming Lasso Added AoE indicator for secondary grab targets with Aghanim’s Scepter.



Beastmaster

Base damage increased by two.

Agility gain increased from 1.4 to 1.6.

Talents Level 20 talent: 35 boar attack damage replaced with 30 boar and hawk damage.



Bloodseeker

Bloodrage Max health damage per second decreased from 1.8 to 1.5 percent. Aghanim’s Shard damage and lifesteal rescaled from 1.8 percent of the target’s max HP to a flat 30 pure damage or heal.

Blood Rite Damage type changed from pure to magical. Damage increased from 90/140/190/240 to 110/180/250/320.

Talents Level 10 talent Bloodrage spell amplification increased from eight to 10 percent. Level 15 talent Blood Rite damage increased from 85 to 120.



Bounty Hunter

Talents Level 15 talent: Track bonus speed to allies replaced with 45 bonus Track gold. Level 25 talent: 250 bonus Track gold replaced with no cooldown on Jinada.



Brewmaster

Primal Split Earth Brewling’s demolish bonus building damage decreased from 90/180/270 to 90/170/250.

Talents Level 20 talent: Attack speed increased from 80 to 90.



Bristleback

Viscous Nasal Goo Aghanim’s Shard stack limit decreased from seven to six.

Bristleback Aghanim’s Scepter cooldown increased from 20 to 24 seconds.

Talents Level 10 talent: 20 damage replaced with 25 attack speed.



Centaur Warrunner

Hoof Stomp Stomp damage decreased from 120/180/240/300 to 90/160/230/300.

Talents Level 15 talent: Double Edge strength damage decreased from 40 to 35 percent.



Chaos Knight

Chaos Strike Critical lifesteal decreased from 30/40/50/60 percent to 24/36/48/60 percent.



Chen

Penitence Attack range bonus is now applied to all ranged units under Chen’s control.

Holy Persuasion Can no longer be used to teleport controlled units to Chen.

Divine Favor Ability reworked . Passively provides an aura that increases health regen by 1/2/3/4 to all allied units within 1,200 range. Can be cast on any ally within aura to provide them with 12/16/20/24 armor and increase any healing they receive by 20 percent. Effect duration: six seconds. Self-casting also teleports any units under Chen’s control to him after a six-second delay. if a controlled unit takes damage from an enemy hero, its teleportation is canceled. Cooldown: 20/18/16/14 seconds.

Hand of God initial heal reduced from 200/300/400 to 150/250/350.



Clinkz

Agility gain increased from 2.5 to 2.7.

Burning Barrage Mana cost decreased from 45 to 40. Cooldown decreased from 22 to 17 seconds.

Talents Level 20 talent: Death Pact bonus health increased from 300 to 350. Level 25 talent: Strafe cooldown reduction increased from eight to nine seconds.



Clockwerk

Strength gain increased from 2.8 to 3.1.

Overclocking No longer self-stuns after duration; instead, it slows Clockwerk’s movement and attack speed by 100 percent.



Crystal Maiden

Arcane Aura Self mana regen multiplier increased from 6x to 7x.

Crystal Clone Clone can now be destroyed by Crystal Maiden’s own AoE spells (Crystal Nova and Freezing Field). Radius increased from 400 to 450.

Talents Level 15 talent: Crystal Nova cooldown reduction increased from three to four seconds. Level 25 talent: Crystal Nova damage increased from 240 to 300.



Dark Seer

Ion Shell Mana cost decreased from 110/120/130/140 to 100/110/120/130.

Wall of Replica The wall now deals 25/40/55 damage to the enemy when an illusion of them is created.



Dark Willow

Shadow Realm Curation until max damage decreased from 3.5 to three seconds.

Talents Level 10 talent: cursed crown stun duration increased from +0.4s to +0.5 seconds. Level 20 talent: Shadow Realm duration decreased from two to 1.5 seconds.



Dawnbreaker

Celestial Hammer Fire trail duration increased from 2.5 seconds to 2.5/3/3.5/4 seconds.



Dazzle

Poison Touch Now allows affected heroes to be denied if they fall below 25 percent health.

Bad Juju No longer affects item cooldowns. Health cost increase per cast decreased from 50 percent to 40 percent.



Death Prophet

Silence Now also slows enemy movement speed by 10/15/20/25 percent.

Talents Level 20 talent: Crypt Swarm applies 50 percent slow for one second replaced with 15 percent bonus Silence move speed slow.



Disruptor

Thunder Strike Aghanim’s Shard dormant duration increased from five to seven seconds.

Static Storm Radius increased from 500 to 550.

Talents Level 15 talent: Glimpse max damage increased from 250 to 275. Level 20 talent: Thunder Strike slow duration increased from 0.4 to 0.5 seconds.



Doom

Base movement speed increased from 285 to 290.

Devour Neutral abilities now level up automatically at the time when neutral abilities would scale.

Infernal Blade Cooldown decreased from 16/12/8/4 to 13/10/7/4 seconds.

Doom No longer makes a hero deniable.

Talents level 20 talent Infernal Blade max HP as damage increased from 1.8 percent to two percent



Dragon Knight

Breathe Fire Now applies the corresponding Corrosive Breath and Frost Breath debuffs from his current level of Elder Dragon Form even in human form.



Drow Ranger

Gust Now reveals invisible units.

Glacier Now does not interrupt multishot on cast.

talents Level 15 talent Gust reveals invisible units replaced with 20 percent lifesteal.



Earthshaker

Echo Slam Echo damage increased from 85/105/125 to 90/110/130. Mana cost rescaled from 145/205/265 to 150/200/250.



Elder titan

Earth Splitter Max hp as damage increased from 30/40/50 percent to 34/42/50 percent.



ember spirit

Searing Chains Unit count increased from two to three.

Sleight of Fist Bonus hero damage increased from 45/80/115/150 to 45/85/125/165.

Flame Guard Radius increased from 450 to 500.



Enchantress

Enchant Know deals 20/30/40/50 damage per second when used on enemy heroes. No longer provides 0/3/6/9 armor to enchanted creeps.

Talents level 10 talent: Eight percent magic resistance replaced with 10 enchanted creep armor.



Enigma

Demonic Summoning Eidolons’ health is increased by four percent of Enigma’s current health. Eidolons now preserve their commanded attack target when they split.

Midnight Pulse Now also deals 5/10/15/20 base damage. Current health as damage decreased from 5/7/9/11 percent to 4/6/8/10 percent. Radius decreased from 650 to 600.



Faceless Void

Strength gain increased from 2.4 to 2.6.

Talents Level 10 talent Time Dilation DPS per cooldown increased from six to seven. Level 15 talent Time Dilation slow per cooldown increased from 10 percent to 12 percent.



Grimstroke

Ink Swell Aghanim’s Shard damage and heal bonus decreased from 40 percent to 30 percent.

Soulbind Cooldown increased from 70/60/50 to 70/65/60 seconds.

Talents Level 10 talent Ink Swell cooldown reduction decreased from five to four seconds. Level 15 talent Ink Swell movement speed bonus decreased from 14 to 12 percent. Level 25 talent Stroke of Fate damage increased from 60 percent to 75 percent.



Gyrocopter

Call Down Ability reworked . Now always shoots three missile strikes in the vector targeted direction but with a single missile per strike. Each missile deals 250/400/550 damage and slows enemy movement by 50 percent for 4 seconds. Delay between strikes increased from 0.75 to one second. Strike radius decreased from 600 to 400. Mana cost increased from 125 to 150/200/250.

Talents Level 25 talent: Triple Call Down replaced with 30 seconds call down cooldown and global range.



Hoodwink

Acorn Shot Bonus damage increased from 50/80/110/140 to 55/90/125/160.

Bushwhack Total damage increased from 90/160/230/300 to 90/180/270/360.



invoker

Base damage decreased by one.

Strength gain increased from 2.4 to 2.6.

Io

Tether Now deals 10/20/30/40 damage per second to enemies caught in the tether. Tick rate: 0.5 seconds.



Jakiro

Dual Breath Start radius decreased from 225 to 150. End radius is unchanged. Movement slow decreased from 28/32/36/40 percent to 25/30/35/40 percent. Attack slow decreased from 28/32/36/40 to 25/30/35/40.

Talents Level 10 talent attack range decreased from +250 to +200.



Juggernaut

Blade Fury Damage tick rate rescaled from permanent 0.2 seconds to Juggernaut’s attack rate at current attack speed multiplied by two. Damage rescaled from 90/115/140/165 per second to 35/40/45/50 damage per tick. Aghanim’s Shard reworked. Now increases Blade Fury radius by 100 and slows enemies movement speed by 35 percent.

Talents Level 10 talent: 100 Blade Fury radius replaced with 150 Healing Ward radius. Level 10 talent: Five bonus stats replaced with 10 percent Blade Dance crit damage. Level 15 talent 100 Blade Fury DPS replaced with 30 movement speed during Blade Fury.



Keeper of the Light

Will-o-Wisp Ignis Fatuus now also deals 75 damage per flicker.

Recall Now also casts Chakra Magic on both Keeper of the Light and the ally upon teleporting.

Talents Level 10 talent Blinding Light miss increased from 30 percent to 40 percent. Level 20 talent Chakra Magic dispels replaced with +1.5 seconds Solar Bind stun when the target is fully slowed. Level 25 talent Illuminate damage increased from 180 to 200. Level 25 talent 1.2 seconds Blinding Light stun replaced with Chakra Magic strong dispels.



Kunkka

Torrent Storm Mana cost increased from 250 to 275. Minimum spawn distance decreased from 300 to 115.



Talents Level 20 talent 65 Torrent AoE replaced with four second Torrent cooldown reduction.



Legion Commander

Overwhelming Odds Aghanim’s Shard no longer provides bonus armor or duration. Aghanim’s Shard now increases Overwhelming Odds AoE by 250 when cast during a Duel

Duel Aghanim’s Shard now provides eight damage per duel won. Applies retroactively.

Talents Level 10 talent eight Duel bonus damage replaced with eight percent Press the Attack movement speed.



Leshrac

Diabolic Edict Damage increased from 7/14/21/28 to 9/16/23/30.

Lightning Storm Now also slows attack speed by 50.



Lich

Sinister Gaze Mana drain per second increased from 10 percent to 12 percent.

Ice Spire Movement slow decreased from 30 percent to 25 percent.

Talents Level 10 talent Frost Blast radius and damage decreased from 150 to 125.



Lifestealer

Rage Movement speed bonus decreased from 15/16/17/18 percent to 9/12/15/18 percent.



Lina

Talents Level 20 talent 11 percent spell amplification replaced with five bonus Laguna Blade supercharge stacks. Level 25 talent Laguna Blade damage is pure replaced with 150 percent crit on targets affected by Dragon Slave (only affects Lina’s attacks).



Lion

Base health regen increased from 0.25 to 0.5.

Mana Drain Now damages enemies for 100 percent of the mana drained



Talents Level 25 talent Mana Drain deals damage replaced with +100 percent Mana Drain damage.



lone druid

Strength gain decreased from 2.0 to 1.8.

Summon Spirit Bear Bear armor decreased from 3/4/5/6 to 0/2/4/6. Fetch duration increased from 2.25 seconds to 2.5 seconds. Fetch no longer slows the bear.

Savage Roar

Radius decreased from 375 to 350.

Talents Level 15 talent Spirit Bear armor decreased from eight to seven. Level 15 talent Savage Roar cooldown reduction decreased from eight to seven.



Magnus

Skewer Now additionally deals 6/9/12/15 percent of distance traveled as damage. Damage decreased from 90/180/270/360 to 70/140/210/280.

Talents Level 15 talent all stats per hero hit with Reverse Polarity increased from eight to 10.



Marci

Rebound Impact damage rescaled from 75/150/225/300 to 70/150/230/310.

Unleash Cooldown decreased from 100/80/60 to 90/75/60.

Talents Level 15 talent Dispose damage increased from 70 to 90.



Mars

Spear of Mars Backswing decreased from 1.03 to 0.15 seconds. No longer toggles off Bulwark if cast while Bulwark is active.

God’s Rebuke Critical damage increased from 150/190/230/270 percent to 150/200/250/300 percent.

Bulwark Active now grants Mars phased movement. Active projectile redirection now also protects allies that are up to 200 range in front of Mars.

Arena of Blood Formation time decreased from 0.3 to 0.1 seconds.



Medusa

Agility gain increased from 3.4 to 3.6.

Split Shot Outgoing damage increased from 35/50/65/80 percent to 40/55/70/85 percent.

Talents Level 10 talent stone gaze bonus physical damage increased from five to eight percent. Level 20 talent mystic snake bounces increased from two to three.



Meepo

Poof Damage type changed from pure to magical. Damage increased from 40/60/80/100 to 60/90/120/150.

Talents Level 10 talent Poof damage increased from 30 to 50.



Mirana

Intelligence gain increased from 1.2 to 1.4.

Starstorm Radius increased from 650 to 675.

Leap Aghanim’s Shard now guarantees a secondary Starstorm strike on all enemies affected by the slow if Starstorm is cast.

Talents Level 20 talent 45 damage replaced with 20 percent critical strike (200 percent damage).



Monkey King

Boundless Strike Mana cost decreased from 100 to 85/90/95/100. Aghanim’s Shard primal spring effect power from 50 percent to 60 percent (of max channeling duration).

Tree Dance Distance decreased from 1,000 to 800. Cooldown decreased from 1.45/1.3/1.15/1 second to 1.4/1.2/1.0/0.8 second.

Wukong’s Command Cooldown decreased from 110/95/80 seconds to 100/90/80 seconds. Cast range increased from 550 to 625.

Talents Level 10 talent +0.2 second Mischief invulnerability duration replaced with 75 Primal Spring max damage. Level 25 talent additional Wukong’s Command ring now also increases cast range by 350.



Muerta

Gunslinger Now toggleable and no longer prioritizes heroes.

Pierce the Veil Bonus attack damage decreased from 70/110/150 to 70/100/130.



Naga Siren

Strength gain decreased from 2.6 to 2.4.

Talents Level 10 talent rip tide damage decreased from 30 to 25.



Nature’s Prophet

Agility gain decreased from 3.4 to 3.2.

Base mana regen decreased from 0.75 to zero.

Necrophos

Death Pulse Mana cost increased from 100/120/140/160 to 115/130/145/160.

Heartstopper Aura Aghanim’s Scepter health regen to decay decreased from 55 percent to 50 percent.

Talents Level 20 talent Heartstopper Regen reduction decreased from 30 percent to 25 percent.



Night Stalker

Base mana regen increased from zero to 0.25.

Void Mana cost decreased from 90/100/110/110 to 90/95/100/105.

Hunter in the Night Aghanim’s Shard max health restore decreased from 35 percent to 30 percent.

Talents Level 15 talent Dark Ascension damage decreased from 35 to 30.



Nyx Assassin

Burrow No longer requires Nyx Assassin to face a direction when casting spells.

Talents Level 10 talent six percent spell amplification replaced with 75 Vendetta damage.



Ogre Magi

Talents Level 10 talent Ignite DPS decreased from 16 to 15. Level 15 talent 250 health replaced with +2/0.01 Dumb Luck max mana/mana regen per Strength.



Omniknight

Guardian Angel Ability reworked . Now a single target ability with a 900 cast range. Mana cost decreased from 150/200/250 to 100/150/200. 160/140/120s cooldown replaced with two charges. Charge restore time: 80/70/60 seconds. Aghanim’s Scepter reworked. Now grants an additional charge, increased cast range to global, and always casts Guardian Angel on Omniknight as well as the target.

Talents Level 15 talent 30 seconds Guardian Angel cooldown reduction replaced with 15 seconds Guardian Angel charge restore time.



Oracle

Purifying Flames Cast point improved from 0.15 to 0.10 seconds.

False Promise Cast range decreased from 700/850/1000 to 700/800/900.

Talents Level 15 talent 80 Fortune’s End damage replaced with 60 enemy damage/ally heal per effect dispelled by Fortune’s End.



Outworld Destroyer

Sanity’s Eclipse Radius increased from 400/500/600 to 450/525/600.

Talents Level 20 talent 20 Strength replaced with 20 percent spell lifesteal.



Pangolier

Base health regen increased from 0.25 to 0.75.

Shield Crash Damage type changed from magical to physical. Cooldown in ball form is now always decreased to 9/6/3 seconds.

Talents Level 15 talent three second Shield Crash cooldown in ball replaced with 80 Shield Crash barrier per hero. Level 20 talent 100 Shield Crash barrier per hero replaced with 125 Shield Crash radius.



Phantom Assassin

Intelligence gain increased from 1.4 to 1.7.

Base movement speed increased from 305 to 310.

Phantom Strike No longer provides lifesteal. Duration increased from two to 2.5 seconds.

Fan of Knives Damage type changed from pure to physical. Max health damage increased from 16 percent to 25 percent.



Phantom Lancer

Intelligence gain decreased from 2.0 to 1.8.

Spirit Lance Aghanim’s Scepter no longer increases movement slow.

Talents Level 10 talent eight strength replaced with 10 Phantom Rush Agility. Level 15 talent Spirit Lance cooldown reduction decreased from 1.5 seconds to one second.



Phoenix

Fire Spirits Projectile speed increased from 900 to 1,000.

Sun Ray Aghanim’s Shard movement speed slow decreased from 12 percent to 10 percent.

Talents Level 10 talent six percent spell amplification replaced with 20 Icarus Dive damage per second.



Primal Beast

Rock Throw Max travel time decreased from 1.7 seconds to 1.5 seconds. Fragment flight distance decreased from 600 to 525. Fragment flight time decreased from 0.6 seconds to 0.5 seconds. Fragment impact radius increased from 150 to 185.



Puck

Illusory Orb Cooldown decreased from 12/11/10/9 seconds to 11/10/9/8 seconds.

Talents Level 10 talent Waning Rift silence duration increased from 0.75 seconds to one second. Level 20 talent initial/break Dream Coil damage increased from 150 to 175.



Pudge

Talents Level 10 talent armor increased from four to five seconds. Level 15 talent Meat Hook damage increased from 120 to 140.



Pugna

Base Agility decreased from 24 to 21.

Nether Ward Cooldown increased from 35 seconds to 40 seconds.

Talents Level 10 talent 20 movement speed replaced with 10 percent Decrepify movement speed to allies.



Queen of Pain

Shadow Strike Aghanim’s Scepter radius decreased from 400 to 375.

Scream of Pain Mana cost rescaled from 100/110/120/130 to 120.

Talents Level 10 talent eight Strength replaced with 10 Shadow Strike heal per tick. Level 10 talent damage increased from 15 to 20. Level 20 talent Sonic Wave cooldown reduction increased from 40 seconds to 45 seconds. Level 25 talent Sonic Wave damage increased from 200 to 250.



Razor

Static Link Damage drain rate decreased from 7/12/17/22 to 5/10/15/20. Link duration increased from 5/6/7/8 seconds to 10 seconds.

Storm Surge Damage rescaled from 45/80/115/150 to 40/80/120/160. Movement slow increased from 20/25/30/35 percent to 25/30/35/40 percent.

Talents Level 10 talent 14 Agility replaced with 10 percent spell lifesteal. Level 15 talent 14 strength replaced with Static Link steals one armor per second.



Riki

Tricks of the Trade Mana cost rescaled from 55 to 45/55/65/75.



Rubick

Intelligence gain increased from 3.1 to 3.7.

Telekinesis Cooldown decreased from 28/26/24/22 seconds to 24/21/18/15 seconds. Aghanim’s Shard throw distance decreased from 50 percent to 35 percent.

Spell Steal Projectile speed increased from 1,200 to 1,500.

Talents Level 20 talent 240 Telekinesis land distance replaced with four second Telekinesis cooldown reduction. Level 25 talent 12 second Telekinesis cooldown reduction replaced with +400 Telekinesis land distance.



Sand King

Base Intelligence decreased from 19 to 17.

Burrowstrike Damage rescaled from 80/130/200/260 to 80/140/200/260.

Caustic Finale Base damage decreased from 70/90/110/130 to 50/70/90/110.

Talents Level 10 talent Sand Storm damage per second decreased from 20 to 15.



Shadow Demon

Disruption Illusion damage decreased from 30/45/60/75 percent to 20/30/40/50 percent. Illusions now also have 40/50/60/70 bonus base damage (decreased by outgoing damage reduction).

Shadow Poison Projectile speed increased from 1,000 to 1,200.



Shadow Fiend

Base damage decreased by five.

Base Agility increased from 20 to 25.

Shadow Shaman

Base armor increased by one.

Shackles Aghanim’s Shard Serpent Wards duration decreased from seven to six seconds.

Talents Level 10 talent two second Hex cooldown reduction replaced with 10 percent Hex damage amplification.



Silencer

Glaives of Wisdom Now deals magic damage that doesn’t pierce debuff immunity. This makes its damage affect debuff immune enemies, but it will be reduced by their magic resistance. Intelligence to damage increased from 15/35/55/75 percent to 20/40/60/80 percent.



Slardar

Slithereen Crush Radius decreased from 350 to 32.

Talents Level 20 talent Slithereen Crush damage decreased from 150 to 125. Level 25 talent Slithereen Crush cooldown reduction decreased from four to three seconds.



Slark

Strength gain increased from 1.9 to 2.1.

Intelligence gain increased from 1.7 to 1.9.

Talents Level 15 talent Shadow Dance regen increased from 40 to 50.



Snapfire

Lil’ Shredder Damage increased from 25/50/75/100 to 30/55/80/105.

Mortimer Kisses Impact damage increased from 160/240/320 to 180/270/360.



Spectre

Base health regen decreased from two to one.

Dispersion Minimum radius decreased from 400 to 300.

Reality Now only triggers one cast of Spectral Dagger per illusion.

Haunt Cooldown decreased from 180 to 160 seconds.

Talents Level 10 talent five to all attributes replaced with 100 Desolate ally radius.



Spirit Breaker

Bulldoze Movement speed bonus decreased from 10/15/20/25 percent to 8/12/16/20 percent.

Talents Level 20 talent 25 percent Greater Bash damage replaced with 17 percent Greater Bash chance. Level 20 talent 200 Charge of Darkness bonus speed replaced with Bulldoze grants 400 all damage barrier. Level 25 talent 20 percent greater bash chance replaced with 25 percent Greater Bash damage. Level 25 talent Bulldoze 500 all damage barrier replaced with 200 Charge of Darkness bonus speed.



Storm Spirit

Static Remnant Remnant activation time decreased from one to 0.75 seconds.

Talents Level 10 talent 20 attack speed replaced with 150 attack range when Overloaded.



Sven

Intelligence gain increased from 1.3 to 1.5.

Storm Hammer Aghanim’s Scepter now increases damage by 180 if Sven travels with the Storm Hammer.

Warcry Aghanim’s Shard passive aura now also provides a three percent movement speed bonus.

Talents Level 10 talent Warcry duration increased from three to four seconds. Level 20 talent eight percent Warcry movement speed replaced with 20 percent God’s Strength slow resistance.



Techies

Blast Off! Current hp self damage decreased from 35/30/25/20 percent to 20 percent.



Templar Assassin

Psionic Projection Now deals 200 damage instantly upon arrival and activates the trap as if it was fully charged.



Terrorblade

Demon Zeal Now applies to reflection illusions with 50 percent effectiveness,

Terror Wave Wave effect now follows Terrorblade and disappears if he is killed.

Talents Level 10 talent Reflection cooldown reduction increased from three to four seconds. Level 15 talent 275 health replaced with 20 second metamorphosis cooldown reduction.



Tidehunter

Gush Mana cost decreased from 100/105/110/115 to 100.

Dead in the Water Attacks to destroy decreased from five to four.

Talents Level 15 talent Anchor Smash damage reduction increased from 25 percent to 30 percent.



Timbersaw

Base strength increased from 25 to 27.

Strength gain increased from 3.2 to 3.5.

Reactive Armor Max stacks increased from 10/20/30/40 to 15/24/33/42. Stacks per hero attack increased from two to three.

Talents Level 10 talent 200 health replaced with 0.2 reactive armor regeneration per stack. Level 15 talent six reactive armor stacks and duration replaced with six max / one hero attack Reactive Armor stacks.



Tinker

Laser Cast range decreased from 600 to 450.

Heat-Seeking Missile Range decreased from 2,000 to 1,500.

Rearm Now grants 15/20/25 percent magic resistance for four seconds.

Warp Flare Now also applies a root.



Tiny

Tree Grab Bonus base damage increased from 20 to 20/25/30/35. Cooldown decreased from 22/19/16/13 seconds to 16/15/14/13 seconds. Aghanim’s Shard now increases damage of thrown trees by 100.

Grow Toss bonus damage increased from 100/200/300 to 100/250/400.



Treant Protector

Nature’s Guise Aghanim’s Shard movement speed bonus decreased from percent to eight percent.

Living Armor Heal per second decreased from 3/4/5/6 to 2/3/4/5. Mana cost increased from 50 to 55.

Talents Level 10 talent Nature’s Grasp cooldown reduction decreased from five to four seconds.



Troll Warlord

Fervor Aghanim’s Shard chance of extra attack per stack increased from three percent to four percent.

Battle Trance Now allows Troll Warlord to receive movement orders if there are no valid targets within range.



Tusk

Walrus Punch! Now also deals 50 bonus damage which is affected by crit multiplier. Critical damage decreased from 250/325/400 percent to 200/275/350 percent.



Underlord

Pit of Malice Now deals 20/30/40/50 damage upon rooting a unit. Cast point improved from 0.35 to 0.25 seconds.

Fiend’s Gate Cast point improved from 0.45 seconds to 0.2 seconds.



Undying

Soul Rip Now takes undying into account when counting nearby units. Mana cost decreased from 110 to 100.

Tombstone Aghanim’s Shard stun duration on Tombstone’s destruction decreased from three to two seconds.

Flesh Golem Slow duration decreased from six to four seconds.



Ursa

Base health regen increased from 0.5 to one.

Overpower Slow resistance increased from 10/15/20/25 percent to 15/20/25/30 percent.

Fury Swipes Damage per attack increased from 10/19/28/37 to 13/21/29/37.



Vengeful Spirit

Nether Swap Damage increased from 50 to 150/300/450. No longer reduces damage taken. Now gives Vengeful Spirit and allied targets now gain a damage barrier for 10 seconds. Barrier health is equal to the spell’s damage value.

Talents Level 15 talent Wave of Terror armor reduction increased from four to five. Level 20 talent 15 second Nether Swap cooldown reduction replaced with Wave of Terror steals 20 percent of reduced damage and armor. Level 25 talent 40 percent nether swap damage reduction replaced with 18 second nether swap cooldown reduction.



Venomancer

Plague Ward Ward damage rescaled from 13/22/31/40 to 14/22/30/38.

Noxious Plague Initial damage increased from 150/250/350 to 200/300/400.

Cooldown decreased from 120/100/80 seconds to 100/90/80 seconds.

Talents Level 15 talent Poison Sting slow decreased from eight to six percent.



Viper

Nethertoxin No longer applies break. Now slows attack speed by 30/40/50/60.

Viper Strike Now also applies Break. Movement slow increased from 40/60/80 percent to 60/70/80 percent. Cast point improved from 0.3s to 0.2 seconds.



Visage

Soul Assumption Damage is now calculated before reductions.

Talents Level 15 talent Soul Assumption targets increased from two to three.



Void Spirit

Intelligence gain increased from 2.3 to 2.5.

Resonant Pulse Barrier per hero hit increased from 30/50/70/90 to 40/60/80/100.

Talents Level 15 talent mana regen increased from +1.5 to +1.75.



Warlock

Base strength decreased from 24 to 22.

Fatal Bonds Mana cost increased from 110/120/130/140 to 120/130/140/150.



Weaver

Talents Level 10 talent Strength decreased from nine to eight. Level 25 talent one bonus Geminate Attack no longer applies to attacks made via Shukuchi with Aghanim’s Shard.



Windranger

Powershot Now slows the target for up to 15/20/25/30 percent, decreasing based on time charged and enemies already hit, similarly to damage dealt. Slow duration: four seconds. Mana cost rescaled from 90/100/110/120 to 100.

Windrun No longer slows enemies. Corresponding Aghanim’s Scepter effect was also removed. Aghanim’s scepter damage reduction increased from 35 percent to 45 percent.

Gale Force Duration increased from three to 3.5 seconds.

Talents Level 10 talent 225 Windrun radius replaced with 20 percent Powershot slow.



Winter Wyvern

Base mana regen increased from 0.25 to 0.5.

Winter’s Curse Cast range increased from 700/750/800 to 800. Mana cost decreased from 250 to 200/225/250. Now provides vision over the affected unit and their surroundings.



Witch Doctor

Voodoo Restoration No longer deals damage. Heal increased from 10/22/34/46 to 20/30/40/50.

Talents Level 25 talent 1.5 percent max health Voodoo Restoration heal and damage replaced with two percent max health Voodoo Restoration heal.



Wraith King

Reincarnation Cooldown increased from 180/140/100 to 180/150/120 seconds. Aghanim’s Shard additional skeletons decreased from three to two. Aghanim’s Scepter cooldown reduction decreased from 30 to 15 seconds.

Talents Level 15 talent skeletons attack damage decreased from 26 to 23. Level 20 talent minimum skeletons spawned decreased from six to five. Level 20 talent cleave increased from 25 percent to 35 percent.



Zeus