Dota 2 might be gearing up for a better new player experience

Valve’s Dota 2 is known for many things. Consistently setting the bar for a competition’s prize pool with The International, an exciting game with some of the most hyped moments in esports, and a massive hero pool that’s unlocked from the start–at the detriment of having a learning curve the size of Mt. Everest.

Kindxx discovered deleted strings named “missions” that new players will be able to complete, allowing them time to discover Dota 2‘s mechanics at their own leisure.

The strings include titles such as “The Basics”, “Farming and Items”, “Teamfighting”, and “Hero Mastery”. These are important components of the game taken apart, which gives disoriented novices ease of access and an easier time focusing.

In some scenarios, Valve might bring back classics such as the Shopkeeper’s Quiz, usually only available during compendiums, as a way to teach rookies item combinations.

The sections seem to contain advanced mechanics as well. Under the “Teamfighting” section, there are strings for “Echo Slamma Jamma”, presumably giving players the feeling of executing an amazing Echo Slam, and even more abstract concepts like “Counter-Initiation”.

These remain as unfinished strings with lorem ipsum text filler, this shows that Valve is keeping true to its promise of trying to improve the game’s new user experience. Currently, there are no videos or images indicating the presence of these tutorials, so it’s difficult to gauge how far along and when these features might appear.

While Dota 2‘s viewership numbers remain on the upswing, the player count has gone on the opposite trend. While it can be chalked up to the game’s age, a large proportion of the burden does fall on Valve’s shoulders for their consistent oversight at a properly functioning tutorial system.

The game does have rudimentary tutorials in place that teaches the players the basics of the game, such as movement, attacking, and casting spells. Yet, with the game consistently seeing additions such as Shrines, Outposts, and neutral items, or unapparent mechanics such as backdoor protection and stacking camps, the current learning package deserves an overhaul.

Part of the problem comes from when newbies jump into multiplayer games, however, as lower-ranked matchmaking has become infested with smurfs.

Valve has tried to combat the smurfing problems repeatedly and is also keeping an eye towards a better new player experience. Hopefully, this will help to entice more players and aid in reviving the game to the less hardcore crowd.