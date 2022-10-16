Dota 2 meta looks settled after 100 games into TI11

The aftershocks of it can be seen in your ranked matches.

It has been a minute since the International 2022 kicked off, and we’re already 100 games into the tournament. Considering Dota 2’s meta was tweaked after the Arlington Major, the greatest minds in the game have been working toward cracking the meta once again.

With 100 games into TI11, the meta seems set in stone, as teams have been clear with the picks they favor over others.

Throughout the tournament so far, 111 unique heroes were picked in TI11. Though there’s still a long way to go in the year’s most prestigious event, the following heroes were completely ignored.

Unpicked heroes in TI11

Bounty Hunter

Clinkz

Dragon Knight

Wisp

Keeper of the Light

Meepo

Necrophos

Spectre

Techies

Treant Protector

Windranger

Wraith King

With these heroes waiting their turn in the hero pool, some were either picked or banned in every match. Marci, Shadow Fiend, and Undying were the three most selected heroes in the International 2022.

Despite having one of the highest pick rates, Marci was also banned a lot. Marci was removed from the available heroes in 58 matches, while Enigma, Primal Beast, and Batrider were also banned over 55 times.

In addition to the current state of the tournament meta, Ben “Noxville” Steenhuisen also shared team and map-related statistics, which shed more light on the competition at TI11.

At the time of writing, the Radiant side has a 41 percent win rate, while Dire is at 59. Getting the first pick has also been more advantageous for teams by a tiny margin, with a 52 percent win rate.

The shortest game in the books was between Team Secret and beastcoast, which lasted 19 minutes and 30 seconds. The longest game was between RNG and BOOM Esports, lasting 70 minutes and 29 seconds.

Ame played 10 unique heroes in 10 games, and the teams that picked the most unique heroes were beastcoast and Liquid, with 36 unique heroes. Entity has been the least diverse team in the tournament, picking only 24 unique heroes.