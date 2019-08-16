Dota 2 Fans criticize casters at The International 2019, say they “cured their insomnia”

The first day of The International 2019 was full of incredible matchups, close games, and some surprising heroes getting some use, but it was not without its fair share of technical difficulties and other issues.

One of the main points that seemed to have fans complaining on social media was the various audio problems plaguing some of the streams and a few casting combinations being so boring that it was putting viewers to sleep.

r/DotA2 – Thanks to EG vs Na’Vi casters for treating our insomnia 871 votes and 131 comments so far on Reddit

During the battle between Evil Geniuses and Natus Vincere in the final block of Group B matches on the first day, the commentators drew a lot of criticism. The desk of commentator Kevin “Purge” Godec and pro players Kim “Febby” Yong-min and Nico “Gunnar” Lopez from Team Jinesbrus were heavily criticized by fans who claimed the trio “cured their insomnia.”

During the matches the trio casted together, viewers in the Twitch chat were spamming a message claiming that the monotone voices and boring analysis on stream were enough to put several users to sleep.

This claim takes the issues most rational viewers had with the commentary to the extreme, but the majority of people who watched that series agreed that the Purge, Febby, and Gunnar trio was a poor combination.

During the commentary, it was clear that neither of the current pro players were comfortable on the mics, remaining mostly silent during team fights outside of a few comments complimenting some stellar plays. One user on Reddit likened the entire desk to three different comedians trying to play the straight man.

“Febby and Purge were fine,” Reddit user inkbl0ts said. “Gunnar is new and it shows. He’ll probably be better at the desk. TI was probably the wrong time to throw him into the pool. I don’t know why more seasoned casters didn’t get the nod instead, but we have him now and I hope he picks it up as he gets more experience under his belt.”

With Gunnar being the consensus weakest link in the crowded booth, the jokes about kicking him from yet another team were out in full force. Moving him to the analyst desk is probably the smart call here for the broadcast planners.

This was not an isolated incident as the volume issues, various audio glitches, and underwhelming commentary tracks carried over into day two.

The same trio were back again, but this time they received a lot less hate. During their second day casting matches together, several viewers noted that they had a lot more energy.

r/DotA2 – Fair play to Purge, Febby & Gunnar for improving I’m noticing more energy in their casts today. More active participation in the conversation from the pros, leaving Purge less stranded. Team fights are being covered with a bit more pep. Camera work has also improved. None of them will ever be a natural hype caster, but they’re working around their limitations and the casts are much more watchable as a result.

Overall, the biggest change seemed to be in how both Febby and Gunnar stepped up to provide more talk about the players and the pro scene as a whole. This let Purge focus more on actually playing the commentator role and providing play-by-play between the active conversations.

The combo still isn’t perfect and is far from some of the better pairings that get to shine during TI9, but the marked improvement is something that viewers have noticed and appreciated.