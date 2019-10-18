Dota 2 fans ask Valve to advertise game more after recent Riot announcements

Dota 2’s massive playerbase is now asking Valve to advertise the game more after Riot Games announced several changes to League of Legends, in addition to a console game, Wild Rift.

Riot showed off a lot of content and reworks, which included a new champion, Elemental Drake changes, Wild Rift. And it seems that the hype around these projects has led Dota 2 fans to ask Valve more from the company.

Matchmaking updates can only take things so far before new problems such as long queue times for high MMR players pop back up and prompt many players, just like Jacky “EternaLEnVy” Mao and other professionals, to smurf. With relatively few new players, there is going to be less competition at the highest level of Dota, which leads to more issues.

r/DotA2 – Here’s something I made in Microsoft Paint since we’re having discussions about matchmaking these days 4,159 votes and 340 comments so far on Reddit

On Reddit and Twitter, fans discussed how Valve should use the more than $90 million it made through The International 2019 Battle Pass. One Reddit user broke down many of the community’s biggest needs.

“You guys (Valve) got over $90 million from the TI9 battle pass. What are you gonna spend that on?” Reddit user TheCyberTronn said. “You should be spending some of it on advertising. Advertising draws more players to the game, which improves match quality, and increases the TI prize pool even more. If there are more people with skill comparable to the people at the top right now, there would be fewer issues with queue times for those players.”

Unfortunately, the success of the game doesn’t just come down to the presentation of the game or what kind of marketing the game receives compared to competitors, like League. When a new player downloads Dota and goes through the completely outdated tutorial, they tend to jump into matchmaking and bounce off the game after losing three straight games.

Valve has said it has plans for a revised “New Player Experience” but that was months ago and even if the developers are more focused on the matchmaking before making that push, something needs to be done soon.

Fixing the matchmaking is one thing, but upping the advertising beyond the occasional YouTube ad and organic banners in the Steam client would really help drive some new blood into the game. But for now, the community will keep memeing.

inzru’s comment from discussion “You know how to fix long queues? More Players. Start advertising.” 1,973 votes and 424 comments so far on Reddit

The Dota Pro Circuit starts back up on Nov. 7 and two new heroes are set to release along with a major update and more content. That would be the perfect time to either start a new ad campaign or drop that New Player Experience.