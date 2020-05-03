Dota 2 7.26c update brings tons of Talent changes

Talents are being hit again, but not entirely in a bad way.

If you don’t want to read through the 7.26c patch notes for Dota 2, all you need to know is that dozens of Hero Talents have been completely reworked, with almost all of them being nerfs.

There are also a few changes to various abilities, but more than 90 percent of the update is focused on reworking Talents, with many completely changing what stat or attribute gets buffed for some of the options.

The heroes that received the most changes were Outworld Devourer and Mars, who both got two ability reworks and three Talent changes. OD seems to have gotten the better buffs while the Mars changes will take some getting used to.

Outworld Devourer

Essence Flux slow increased from 11/22/33/44 percent to 20/30/40/50 percent

Sanity’s Eclipse base damage increased from 150/225/300 to 150/250/350

Level 15 Talent increased from +5 Armor to +6

Level 15 Talent reduced from +275 Mana to +250

Level 20 Talent increased from +0.08 Sanity’s Eclipse Mana Difference Multiplier to +0.1

Mars

Spear of Mars manacost increased from 100 to 110/120/130/140

Bulwark toggle will now be turned off when casting Spear of Mars

Level 10 Talent changed from +6 Strength to +15 Damage

Level 10 Talent changed from +15 Movement Speed to -2s Spear of Mars Cooldown

Level 15 Talent changed from +20 Damage to +20 Movement Speed

But the biggest winner of the patch by far was Clinkz, who got nothing but buffs to all of his Talent options even though his Searing Arrows scale at a lower damage now.

CLINKZ



SEARING ARROWS

Searing Arrows damage reduced from 30/40/50/60 to 25/35/45/55



TALENTS

Level 10 Talent changed from +8 Strength to +9

Level 10 Talent increased from +6 Agility to +7

Level 10 Talent changed from +8 Strength to +9

Level 10 Talent increased from +6 Agility to +7

Level 15 Talent increased from -24s Burning Army Cooldown to -30s

Slark got some slight boosts despite being a commonly picked hero already, Templar Assassin got some of her Talents completely swapped, and it looks like Treant Protector is going to become an even stronger pick with three Talen buffs. Even Terrorblade got some favorable changes that could make late game farming a little easier to do.

With this update coming in the middle of WePlay! Pushka League, there might be some huge swings in the hero usage statistics once the players swap over to the newest version.

You can read the full patch notes on the official Dota 2 blog while waiting to see just how the competitive meta settles following some rather bold changes that could shift a lot of people to new Talents.