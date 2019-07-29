Dota 2 7.22f patch: Final balance patch before The International 2019

With the last major tournament before the International done and dusted, 7.22f looks to be the version played at the biggest Dota 2 event of the year.

With TI being less than three weeks away, teams will be hogging over the patch notes, hoping to see their pocket strats buffed while the heroes of the season bite the dust. While the new patch notes do deliver on some of the most commonly picked heroes, newer additions to the meta seem to have been spared IceFrog’s nerf hammer.

Alliance on Twitter @DOTA2 TINKER BUFFS👀

Regardless, this is a relatively light balance patch, and the changes were only slight adjustments in either direction. The heroes most grateful for this patch are likely the ones left untouched.

A singular item change heads the patch notes as Aghanim’s Blessing recipe cost has been reduced from 2000 to 1800 gold. While unlikely to make a dent in anybody’s pocket, considering it’s pretty much a late game exclusive, cheaper items are always nice.

While several heroes have been adjusted slightly, the heaviest (but still relatively light) nerfs went to common lane dominating picks like Sven, Centaur Warruner, Juggernaut and Wraith King.

Sven gets his sixth nerf in six patches, and yet still retains immense popularity amongst pros for his ridiculous hard carry potential and front lining capability, coupled with a farming speed that exceeds numerous agility carries. His Storm Hammer receives nerfs to his duration once again, slightly lowering his early kill potential in lane.

Centaur Warrunner has slowly increased in popularity, with huge hybrid damage potential and global save or catch. His Retaliate has gotten a nerf, reducing his physical damage potential.

The ever popular Juggernaut brings an incredibly powerful kit with magic immunity, a powerful heal, and late game potential with Omnislash and Blade Dance. Juggernaut takes a stat nerf to his already weak stats, making him less powerful early on.

The immortal Wraith King gives no hoots about death, raising skeletons as his undead army and Reincarnation brings him back when he dies. His Mortal Strike has the manacost increased, while Wraithfire Blast’s damage has been slightly reduced. Probably still going to see him every other game at TI.

A few other commonly picked supports were nerfed, such as Omniknight, Ancient Apparition and Spirit Breaker. Spirit Breaker took a mana cost nerf to his Bulldoze ability and a minor Nether Strike damage nerf, making his already poor mana pool a bigger problem to manage.

Ancient Apparition’s powerful ultimate received a manacost nerf, but it should matter less to an intelligence support like Kaldr. His Cold Feet proc range has also been reduced.

Omniknight received another cooldown nerf, this time to his Purification. His Heavenly Grace received a much bigger hit the previous patch, but this reduces both his laning abilities and his support. In particular, support Omni will find it harder to choose between his two powerful skills to prioritize.

Popular midlaners like Outworld Devourer, Ember Spirit, and Morphling have also taken nerfs. Ember Spirit get his already below average armor reduced again, Morphling gets cast range nerfs for both Waveform and Morph, while Outworld Devourer takes a big mana cost nerf to his ultimate Sanity’s Eclipse and a cooldown increase Astral Imprisonment.

The biggest buff in the patch probably belongs to Tinker, receiving a litany of buffs to his talents, and his level 15 talent changing from the pretty meh spell lifesteal to a powerful manacost and manaloss reduction.

It’s a big change for the oft-neglected mid hero of this season, as Tinker used to be a powerful pocket pick for several teams but have barely seen play this season round. The level 15 talent allows him to have much more staying power in teamfights, allowing him to contribute more before needing to head back to the fountain for a refuel.

Heroes that have recently surged back into the meta will be thanking their lucky stars, as most of them seem to have been spared the litany of nerfs the likes of Sven and Wraith King received. Clinkz, in particular, seems to have got away scot-free.

His powerful ultimate and Aghanim’s Scepter upgrade have allowed him to come back into the meta less as a single target pickoff hero, but rather as a constant teamfight presence with his skelly bros raining hellfire onto the battlefield. Notable Clinkz players like Yeik “MidOne” Nai Zheng and Max “qojqva” Bröcker are probably smacking their lips in anticipation at playing the agile skeleton.

Patch changes are always fun to peruse and speculate, but TI seems to always has a meta of its own. Just like how Enchantress, Silencer and Earthshaker became top tier picks in TI8, expect to see a few surprises at TI. For now, I’ll put money on Clinkz, but we’ll find out for sure on at the International on Aug. 15.

Images via Valve.

