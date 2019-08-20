Dendi is a great addition to the desk at The International 2019

Danil “Dendi” Ishutin is one of the most popular personalities in Dota 2 and even though he might be a little awkward, he has been an amazing addition to The International 2019 broadcast.

Joining veteran analysts and commentators like Paul “Redeye” Chaloner and Austin “Capitalist” Walsh at the main desk for the North American broadcast, Dendi brought a unique aura to the group.

The Natus Vincere legend was recently released from the team after a strange year where he spent most of the season in Southeast Asia. After a failed attempt to make it into TI9, Valve brought him out anyways to appear as a personality between matched.

When he first sat down at the desk it was clear that the normally outgoing player was a little nervous. His loud and silly personality seemed much more controlled as he focused on playing off of the other analysts.

But even though he might have been uncomfortable in the pre-game talk about TNC Predator and Vici Gaming, he still gave some excellent input.

Having spent his first season away from Na’Vi playing for Tigers in SEA, Dendi provided some detailed explanations to how western Dota differs from the southern region. As he and Redeye talked about the differences in speed of play between regions, fans got to see a little more of Dendi’s usual self.

He slowly started becoming more animated with his explanations, getting louder when he talked and jumping into the conversations instead of waiting for a referral. His experiences as a top player enriched the conversations happening at the desk immensely.

By the time game two of the TNC vs. Vici series wrapped up, Dendi was back to his normal self. The goofy demeanor that made him such a likable figure early in his career shone through as he joked with his fellow casters.

Out of all the pro players that have made appearances throughout the TI9 thus far, Dendi seems to be the one drawing the most praise for his time on the mic.

Pushing through that uncomfortable period and sticking with it has longtime Dota fans happy to have Dendi back at The International, even if he isn’t playing. The Na’Vi legend will likely be making many more appearances at the desk before the event is over.