Dendi gets surprise message from GabeN as he celebrates major Twitch milestone

Everyone involved in the world of Dota 2 has heard of the phenomenon that is Dendi. Danil “Dendi” Ishutin has been known as the face of Dota 2 for over a decade now and is one of the most beloved, respected, and recognizable esports figures in history.

Once the star midlaner for Natus Vincere, Dendi now captains his own squad, Team B8. His unorthodox playstyle put him on the map as one of the most creative and feared players during his prime. Known for his optimistic nature, Dendi has been a beacon of positivity for the community.

Now the 33-year-old Ukrainian is enjoying the twilight years of his Dota 2 career as a streamer on Twitch. His name recognition and value to the esports industry, combined with his witty charm and charisma, have finally led him to one million followers on Twitch.

Dendi was congratulated by B8 Esports on their main Twitter page, announcing a celebration of the milestone on his Twitch channel which took place yesterday.

1,000,000 TWITCH FOLLOWERS STREAM! 🤩



Our boy @DendiBoss is throwing a celebration party 😏



There will be dope gaming with guests and a bunch of surprises 🎉🎁🎈



🗓 27th of February

⏰ 18:00 CET



You're on the guest list. Bring your friends and come to https://t.co/SRi2J8kVF4 pic.twitter.com/3qrKWGCz9r — B8 Esports (@B8esportsGG) February 25, 2023

The stream itself had amazing moments, especially one when the one million milestone accomplishment was celebrated with a hilarious surprise gank as seen below.

The congratulations didn’t stop there, however. The stream brought plenty of well-known faces out to celebrate Dendi’s milestone achievement, including one very recognizable face to all Dota 2 players and spectators.

Valve’s main man himself, Gabe Newell made a rare public appearance to offer his heartiest congratulations to Dendi on this monumental day. GabeN wished Dendi in his particular GabeN-like fashion that fans have known him for, eliciting a chuckle from Dendi in response.

You can follow the festivities on Dendi’s Twitch channel and support Team B8 as they power on through a new journey in the NA region for the 2023 DPC.