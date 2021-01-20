CS:GO’s Overwatch system is in the works for Dota 2

Dota 2‘s public matchmaking environment isn’t the most conducive to self-improvement, and Valve is looking to introduce some oversight in the form of Overwatch, a player review system taken from another popular Valve esports CS:GO.

The aim is to get the community to self-regulate, relying on highly-skilled and well-behaved players rather than an automated system.

Development of the upcoming Overwatch feature for Dota 2 continues.👮🚨 pic.twitter.com/9TzBTs5jrr — Matthew Bailey (@Cyborgmatt) January 20, 2021

The Overwatch system tasks trusted and experienced members of the community, named Investigators in CS:GO, to view the match replay of a specific player and determine if any suspicious activity was involved.

Unlike CS:GO‘s four different charges, Dota 2‘s Overwatch system is focusing on two: cheating and griefing. Using unauthorized scripts and hacks will fall under the former category, while intentional feeding or ability abuse will fall under the latter.

Overwatch tasks investigators to be “confident” that the observed behavior would be “disruptive, anti-competitive, and/or anti-social beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Several acts like smurfing and toxicity remain rampant problems, but the topics’ subjectiveness lends itself to skewed judgement. Should Dota 2 also follow CS:GO‘s systems, investigators will be rewarded with experience after a certain amount of correct judgments, and higher-level investigators will obtain proportionally more weight in their verdicts.