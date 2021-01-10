Chicken Fighters, mudgolems round out 2021 Dota Pro Circuit EU upper division lineup

Europe has its top teams locked in for season one of the DPC.

After a week of intense competition between some of the best Dota 2 teams in Europe, the roster for the 2021 Dota Pro Circuit EU upper division has been finalized.

Chicken Fighters and mudgolems claimed the final two spots in arguably the biggest regional league, fighting from the brink of elimination in the lower bracket to secure those invites.

Both teams fell just short of upsetting Vikin.gg and Alliance in the upper bracket of the closed qualifiers earlier in the event. But they took care of business in the end and will now be fighting for a spot in the first Major of the season.

In order to celebrate making EU division 1 here is Mr snowman Kalle made by me and girlfriend on beautiful snowy day. Ggwp feels like a good achievement after having just started in the offlane ty for patience while learning😁 @EraDota @Xibbe @okcyadota @SupreamDota @charliedota pic.twitter.com/LccDhDdLCv — Rasmus Blomdin (@ChessieDota) January 10, 2021

Chicken Fighters went through a number of changes after being released from Ninjas in Pyjamas at the end of November. Only Charlie “CharlieDota” Arat, Ondřej “Supream^” Štarha, and Adrian “Era” Kryeziu returned to the stack they started in 2020 but are now in a good position moving forward.

As for mudgolems, Milan “MiLAN” Kozomara and Duško “BoraNija” Boranijaševic both left the team towards the end of 2020 despite the roster playing well against top-level competition. In response, Adrian “Fata” Trinks and the team retooled with Malthe “Biver” Winther and Leon “Nine” Kirilin ahead of the DPC relaunch.

div 1 — skiter (@Skiter) January 10, 2021

Neither team lost a game in the final round of the EU closed qualifiers and now join Alliance and Vikin.gg in the finalized upper division of the EU DPC regional league.

Team Status Team Liquid Direct Invite OG Direct Invite Team Secret Direct Invite Nigma Direct Invite Vikin.gg Closed Qualifier Alliance Closed Qualifier mudgolems Closed Qualifier Chicken Fighters Closed Qualifier

Matches for the regional leagues begin on Jan. 18, with details about the final schedule to be released later this week.