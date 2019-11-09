This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Dota 2 strategy tool.

Chaos Esports Club’s stellar late-game play has been a major factor at the Dota Summit 11 Minor, and they’re now heading to the playoffs as a top seed.

Throughout their games, the artists formerly known as Quincy Crew appear to be a strong core even with their trial player Jonáš “SabeRLight-” Volek. He struggled a bit in the opening series against HellRaisers, but he has woken up.

During game one of their match against Geek Fam, Chaos had no issue doing as they pleased. There were no overly flashy plays, they never overextended beyond reason, and it was always the laners leading the charge.

Quinn “CCnC” Callahan continues to have a strong tournament, putting together a deathless game on Templar Assassin, which allowed Yawar “YawaR” Hassan to play a little more recklessly on Chaos Knight, which has been one of the top heroes at this event. SabeRLighT- played a very solid Sand King and Avery “SVG” Silverman showed his skills with Ancient Apparition aren’t rusty as he led the team in kills with 14.

Geek Fam did manage to close the gap in game two, but there still wasn’t a single point in the game that felt like Chaos was in danger of being run over.

There was a singular instance where Geek Fam had a full Aegis and was pushing with a more than 12k advantage, but even then Chaos was just a single successful hold away from being back in the lead. Marc “Raven” Fausto had a dominant game on Morphling, but even his 15/3/2 and 47,000 hero damage wasn’t enough to make up for Kenny “Xepher” Deo’s shaky Earthshaker play earlier in the game.

Chaos finish the group stage a perfect 4-0 and with the top seed for Group B in the upcoming playoffs. After the game, MSS spoke to the commentators about his thoughts on the last game, calling Geek Fam’s failed Morphshaker strategy “some low-skilled shit.”

Chaos will play jfshfh178 at 11am CT on Nov. 9 to kick off the Dota Summit 11 playoffs.