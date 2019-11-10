Chaos Esports Club eliminate HellRaisers to reach Dota Summit 11 finals

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Dota 2 strategy tool.

Chaos Esports Club bounced back after suffering a loss to Invictus Gaming in the Upper Bracket finals of the Dota Summit 11, which was bad news for HellRaisers. The CIS team couldn’t keep up with the pace.

While the lane battles may have been entertaining for viewers to watch, Chaos outclassed HellRaisers’ support picks early on in both games, which led to some poor team fight performances.

Jonáš “SabeRLight-” Volek had arguably his best game in a Chaos uniform on Legion Commander when he matched Quinn “CCnC” Callahan and Yawar Hassan in output. Those three players pulled frontline duty and made sure to take out the enemy backline, meanwhile Arif “MSS” Anwar was up to his usual work on Leshrac.

Despite both Alik “V-Tune” Vorobey and Alexander “Nix” Levin having solid games, it wasn’t enough to stop the constantly growing lead Chaos was building. With both of their supports on lockdown and Megacreeps at 34 minutes, HellRaisers dropped the opening game for the day.

betway DOTA 2 on Twitter Megacreeps activated at 34mins for @ChaosEC! It’s not looking hopeful for HellRaisers – but it’s not over until the throne explodes! #DotaSummit https://t.co/dOEsI4YsDR

Game two looked fine during the draft for both sides, but once the game actually began, the Faceless Void-Zeus-Warrunner core became an instant force in the lanes. MSS also managed to pull Rubick, which when combined with YawaR’s Void, quickly put HellRaisers on notice.

CCnC’s Zeus was godlike, dealing just under 60,000 hero damage while securing 10 kills and 25 assists. Likewise, Chaos’ Rubick went 10/4/21 while completely shutting down Yaroslav “Miposhka” Naidenov’s Disruptor.

betway DOTA 2 on Twitter DotaSummit: It’s the turn around @HELLRAISERSgg were dreaming of! Zeus picked off and Chrono down has completely got them back into the game! https://t.co/8fbBw4LR6k

HellRaisers had to play a second straight game hoping that the frontline players could hold up under the relentless pressure and find a weakness. But without support heroes, some of those team fights became impossible to win. They had one opportunity after picking CCnC and a missed Chronosphere conversion, but MSS returned with a steal on Static Storm to secure the second win for Chaos.

betway DOTA 2 on Twitter Crucial Static Storm steal from @MSSDota to take down V-Tune and make the GG push! @ChaosEC are your second #DotaSummit 11 Minor Grand Finalists! https://t.co/qmXs2szT1P

Following the game, MSS had more prodding to do before the team moved on to face iG in the grand finals, predicting that his team would get revenge by 3-0’ing the Chinese team.

“I think it will be 3-0,” MSS said. “That’s it, mic drop.”

betway DOTA 2 on Twitter That’s it, mic drop.” Big words from @MSSDota! Is @ChaosEC going to 3-0 the #DotaSummit Grand Finals like he says? https://t.co/JuIcrzMXgK

IG dominated Chaos in their first meeting between the two teams, winning 2-0 and advancing into the grand finals. If MSS wants his prediction to be true, his team will need to come out with a strong draft in game one, which begins at 3pm CT.