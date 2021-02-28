BTS Pro Series Season 5 Americas kicks off March 2

The 2021 lineup for competitive Dota 2 will deliver more tournaments outside of the Dota Pro Circuit, with Beyond the Summit announcing the BTS Pro Series Season Five today.

The event will run from March 2 to 21, featuring nearly every team that competed in the North and South American regional leagues for the DPC season that’s about to wrap up.

Looking for more Dota when DPC Season 1 concludes? 👀



Well look no further because #BTSProSeries Season 5 is coming to the Americas 🤩



Get ready… matches kick off THIS Tuesday, March 2nd!



📺 https://t.co/VZnt4kO1Z3 pic.twitter.com/Oe8RvZ7X61 — Beyond the Summit (@BeyondTheSummit) February 28, 2021

While there are still some tiebreakers happening to decide the final order of teams in the NA upper division, Evil Geniuses, Quincy Crew, and Undying will not be competing as they fight for a spot in the Singapore Major. Likewise, beastcoast and Thunder Predator won’t be playing either, since they have already punched their tickets to the Major as the top two teams in SA.

Out of the 16 slots available, 15 teams have already been confirmed. Here are all of the teams competing in the BTS Pro Series for season five for the $40,000 prize pool.

Wondering what teams you'll be able to catch during #BTSProSeries 5 Americas? 🧐



Introducing the team lineup for the event!



Be sure to stay on the lookout for the final team to complete the lineup soon… 👀



📺 https://t.co/VZnt4kO1Z3 pic.twitter.com/M9rs72DPNr — Beyond the Summit (@BeyondTheSummit) February 28, 2021

Black N Yellow

4 Zoomers

5ManMidas

Team DogChamp

The Cut

Team Unknown

EgoBoys

simply TOOBASED

SG e-sports

Sadboys

NoPing e-sports

Latam Defenders

Arkosh Gaming

Infamous

Infinity Esports

The last team will be revealed soon and is likely to be the third-place finisher out of the NA upper division.