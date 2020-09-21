BTS Pro Series season 3: SEA: Live results and standings

Can Among Us top some SEA regulars?

Image via Beyond the Summit

The third season of Beyond The Summit Pro Series is heating up in Southeast Asia after multiple Dota 2 teams went through some big changes.

Not only is Fnatic fielding some new players, a few promising stacks have started to pull ahead of the competition. That includes an SEA super-team featuring Nuengnara “23savage” Teeramahanon, Abed Yusop, and Carlo “Kuku” Palad all playing together and dominating the everyone early on. 

No matter how you like your Dota, having an SEA, Americas, and EU/CIS tournament run through September should keep you satisfied. And if you want to keep up with the SEA bracket, here are all of the live results and standings. 

Standings

PlaceTeamPrize
First$21,000
Second$11,000
Third$6,500
Fourth$4,500
Fifth-Sixth$2,250
Seventh-Eighth$1,250
Ninth-10thN/A

Group Stage (Round-Robin)

PlaceTeamSeries RecordOverall Record
FirstAmong Us7-0-014-0
SecondBOOM Esports4-3-011-3
ThirdTNC Predator5-1-211-5
FourthMotivate.Trust Gaming3-4-110-6
FifthNeon Esports2-3-27-7
SixthNEW Esports2-1-35-7
Seventh496 Gaming1-2-34-8
Eighth0320-3-43-11
NinthExecration0-3-43-11
10thFnatic0-2-52-12

Playoffs 

TBD