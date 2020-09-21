BTS Pro Series season 3: SEA: Live results and standings

The third season of Beyond The Summit Pro Series is heating up in Southeast Asia after multiple Dota 2 teams went through some big changes.
Not only is Fnatic fielding some new players, a few promising stacks have started to pull ahead of the competition. That includes an SEA super-team featuring Nuengnara “23savage” Teeramahanon, Abed Yusop, and Carlo “Kuku” Palad all playing together and dominating the everyone early on.
No matter how you like your Dota, having an SEA, Americas, and EU/CIS tournament run through September should keep you satisfied. And if you want to keep up with the SEA bracket, here are all of the live results and standings.
Standings
|Place
|Team
|Prize
|First
|$21,000
|Second
|$11,000
|Third
|$6,500
|Fourth
|$4,500
|Fifth-Sixth
|$2,250
|Seventh-Eighth
|$1,250
|Ninth-10th
|N/A
Group Stage (Round-Robin)
|Place
|Team
|Series Record
|Overall Record
|First
|Among Us
|7-0-0
|14-0
|Second
|BOOM Esports
|4-3-0
|11-3
|Third
|TNC Predator
|5-1-2
|11-5
|Fourth
|Motivate.Trust Gaming
|3-4-1
|10-6
|Fifth
|Neon Esports
|2-3-2
|7-7
|Sixth
|NEW Esports
|2-1-3
|5-7
|Seventh
|496 Gaming
|1-2-3
|4-8
|Eighth
|032
|0-3-4
|3-11
|Ninth
|Execration
|0-3-4
|3-11
|10th
|Fnatic
|0-2-5
|2-12
Playoffs
TBD