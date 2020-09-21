BTS Pro Series season 3: SEA: Live results and standings

The third season of Beyond The Summit Pro Series is heating up in Southeast Asia after multiple Dota 2 teams went through some big changes.

Not only is Fnatic fielding some new players, a few promising stacks have started to pull ahead of the competition. That includes an SEA super-team featuring Nuengnara “23savage” Teeramahanon, Abed Yusop, and Carlo “Kuku” Palad all playing together and dominating the everyone early on.

No matter how you like your Dota, having an SEA, Americas, and EU/CIS tournament run through September should keep you satisfied. And if you want to keep up with the SEA bracket, here are all of the live results and standings.

Standings

Place Team Prize First $21,000 Second $11,000 Third $6,500 Fourth $4,500 Fifth-Sixth $2,250 Seventh-Eighth $1,250 Ninth-10th N/A

Group Stage (Round-Robin)

Place Team Series Record Overall Record First Among Us 7-0-0 14-0 Second BOOM Esports 4-3-0 11-3 Third TNC Predator 5-1-2 11-5 Fourth Motivate.Trust Gaming 3-4-1 10-6 Fifth Neon Esports 2-3-2 7-7 Sixth NEW Esports 2-1-3 5-7 Seventh 496 Gaming 1-2-3 4-8 Eighth 032 0-3-4 3-11 Ninth Execration 0-3-4 3-11 10th Fnatic 0-2-5 2-12

Playoffs

TBD