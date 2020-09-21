BTS Pro Series season 3: EU/CIS: Live results and standings

The third season of Beyond The Summit Pro Series is underway for all competing regions, with the Europe/CIS roster fielding some old names and new stacks.

Ninjas in Pyjamas, HellRaisers, and Viking.gg are battling against the likes of B8 and Team Unique to see which team will take home the lion’s share of $50,000 with most of the big names taking a breather.

The Americas and Southeast Asia brackets are also underway, which means there are three different ways to enjoy Dota 2 through the end of September. But if you want to keep up with the EU/CIS bracket specifically, here are all of the live results and standings.

Standings

Place Team Prize First $21,000 Second $11,000 Third $6,500 Fourth $4,500 Fifth-Sixth $2,250 Seventh-Eighth $1,250 Ninth N/A

Group Stage (Round-Robin)

Place Team Series Record Overall Record First mudgolems 5-2-0 12-2 Second Vikin.gg 5-2-1 12-4 Third HellRaisers 3-2-1 8-4 Fourth Ninjas in Pyjamas 3-2-1 8-4 Fifth 5men 3-1-4 7-7 Sixth Team Unique 3-1-4 7-9 Seventh Khan 1-4-2 6-8 Eighth Team Empire 0-3-5 3-13 Ninth B8 0-1-6 1-13

Playoffs

TBD