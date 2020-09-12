BTS Pro Series Season 3: Americas: Live results and standings

The third season of Beyond The Summit Pro Series is underway, with the Americas leading off the event as Quincy Crew looks to defend their Season 2 Championship.

With $50,000 on the line, 10 of the best teams in the Americas will battle it out from now until Sept. 22, with several new faces and stacks joining the competition.

From the late change of business associate to Team Zero and the inclusion of teams like Havan Liberty and Infinity Esports, BTS Pro Series Season 3 looks to be a tight race in the middle of the pack. Especially since this is the first time Evil Geniuses has missed out on the action.

Along with the usual Americas and Southeast Asia brackets, a Europe/CIS bracket has also been added, meaning players can look forward to even more Dota 2 action over the next several weeks. But if you want to keep up with the Americas bracket specifically, here are all of the live results and standings.

Standings

Place Team Prize First $21,000 Second $11,000 Third $6,500 Fourth $4,500 Fifth-Sixth $2,250 Seventh-Eighth $1,250 Ninth-10th N/A

Group Stage (Round-Robin)

Place Team Series Record Overall Record First beastcoast 3-1-0 7-1 Second Infamous 1-4-0 6-4 Third CR4ZY 1-3-1 5-5 Fourth Thunder Predator 1-3-0 5-3 Fifth Team Brasil 1-2-0 4-2 Sixth Infinity Esports 0-4-0 -4-4 Seventh Havan Liberty 0-2-2 2-6 Eighth Team Zero 0-2-2 2-6 Ninth 4 Zoomers 0-1-2 1-5 10th Quincy Crew 0-0-0 0-0

Playoffs

TBD