BTS Pro Series: Live results and standings

Beyond the Summit announced the BTS Pro Series for Southeast Asia and the Americas. Running from April 10 to 27, the tournament features a $50,000 prize pool.

16 teams across SEA, North America, and South America have been split into two regional leagues, with NA and SA Dota 2 teams playing together. Top teams across the regions like Evil Geniuses, TNC Predator, Fnatic, and beastcoast are participating.

The two regions will participate in a round-robin, best-of-three group stage. The bottom two teams will be eliminated, and the remaining six teams will be seeded into a double-elimination bracket, culminating in a best-of-five grand finals.

If you want to keep up with the results for the BTS Pro Series, here is a list of the full standings and match results for the event.

Overall Standings

Southeast Asia

Place Team Prize 1st TBD $21,000 2nd TBD $11,000 3rd TBD $6,500 4th TBD $4,500 5th-6th TBD $2,250 5th-6th TBD $2,250 7th-8th TBD $1,250 7th-8th TBD $1,250

Match results

Group Stage

April 10 TNC Predator vs. CR — TNC 2-0 Adroit vs. GeekFam — Adroit 2-0

April 11 BOOM Esports vs. Reality Rift Fnatic vs. T1

April 12 GeekFam vs. T1 TNC vs. BOOM Fnatic vs. GeekFam

April 13 Fnatic vs. Reality Rift Adroit vs. CR

April 14 TNC vs. GeekFam Fnatic vs. CR

April 15 CR vs. T1 Adroit vs. Reality Rift

April 16 Fnatic vs. BOOM GeekFam vs. CR

April 17 TNC vs. Reality Rift BOOM vs. T1

April 18 Adroit vs. BOOM Reality Rift vs. T1

April 19 TNC vs. Fnatic CR vs. Reality Rift

April 20 Adroit vs. T1 GeekFam vs. Reality Rift

April 21 BOOM vs. CR TNC vs. T1 Fnatic vs. Adroit

April 22 TNC vs. Adroit GeekFam vs. BOOM



Playoffs

April 23 Upper bracket R1 TBD vs. TBD TBD vs. TBD



April 24 Lower bracket R1 TBD vs. TBD TBD vs. TBD

April 25 Upper bracket finals TBD vs. TBD Lower bracket R2 TBD vs. TBD

April 26 Lower bracket finals TBD vs. TBD Grand finals TBD vs. TBD



Americas

Place Team Prize 1st TBD $21,000 2nd TBD $11,000 3rd TBD $6,500 4th TBD $4,500 5th-6th TBD $2,250 5th-6th TBD $2,250 7th-8th TBD $1,250 7th-8th TBD $1,250

Match results

Group Stage

April 10 business associates vs. Cloud9 Furia Esports vs. Thunder Predator

April 11 Evil Geniuses vs. Thunder Predator CR4ZY vs. C9

April 12 EG vs. beastcoast C9 vs. Thunder Predator

April 13 EG vs. Furia beastcoast vs. Thunder Predator

April 14 Quincy Crew vs. business associates CR4ZY vs. Thunder Predator

April 15 CR4ZY vs. business associates Quincy Crew vs. C9

April 16 C9 vs. EG Quincy Crew vs. Furia

April 17 EG vs. Quincy Crew C9 vs. Furia

April 18 EG vs. business associates CR4ZY vs. Furia C9 vs. beastcoast

April 19 EG vs. CR4ZY Quincy Crew vs. Thunder Predator business associates vs. beastcoast

April 20 CR4ZY vs. beastcoast business associates vs. Thunder Preadtor

April 21 business associates vs. Furia Quincy Crew vs. beastcoast

April 22 Quincy Crew vs. CR4ZY beastcoast vs. Furia



Playoffs

April 23 Upper bracket R1 TBD vs. TBD TBD vs. TBD

