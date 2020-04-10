BTS Pro Series: Live results and standings

Featuring the best of Southeast Asia, South America, and North America.

Screengrab via Beyond the Summit

Beyond the Summit announced the BTS Pro Series for Southeast Asia and the Americas. Running from April 10 to 27, the tournament features a $50,000 prize pool.

16 teams across SEA, North America, and South America have been split into two regional leagues, with NA and SA Dota 2 teams playing together. Top teams across the regions like Evil Geniuses, TNC Predator, Fnatic, and beastcoast are participating.

The two regions will participate in a round-robin, best-of-three group stage. The bottom two teams will be eliminated, and the remaining six teams will be seeded into a double-elimination bracket, culminating in a best-of-five grand finals.

If you want to keep up with the results for the BTS Pro Series, here is a list of the full standings and match results for the event.

Overall Standings

Southeast Asia

PlaceTeamPrize
1stTBD$21,000
2ndTBD$11,000
3rdTBD$6,500
4thTBD$4,500
5th-6thTBD$2,250
5th-6thTBD$2,250
7th-8thTBD$1,250
7th-8thTBD$1,250

Match results

Group Stage

  • April 10
    • TNC Predator vs. CR — TNC 2-0
    • Adroit vs. GeekFam — Adroit 2-0
  • April 11
    • BOOM Esports vs. Reality Rift
    • Fnatic vs. T1
  • April 12
    • GeekFam vs. T1
    • TNC vs. BOOM
    • Fnatic vs. GeekFam
  • April 13
    • Fnatic vs. Reality Rift
    • Adroit vs. CR
  • April 14
    • TNC vs. GeekFam
    • Fnatic vs. CR
  • April 15
    • CR vs. T1
    • Adroit vs. Reality Rift
  • April 16
    • Fnatic vs. BOOM
    • GeekFam vs. CR
  • April 17
    • TNC vs. Reality Rift
    • BOOM vs. T1
  • April 18
    • Adroit vs. BOOM
    • Reality Rift vs. T1
  • April 19
    • TNC vs. Fnatic
    • CR vs. Reality Rift
  • April 20
    • Adroit vs. T1
    • GeekFam vs. Reality Rift
  • April 21
    • BOOM vs. CR
    • TNC vs. T1
    • Fnatic vs. Adroit
  • April 22
    • TNC vs. Adroit
    • GeekFam vs. BOOM

Playoffs

  • April 23
    • Upper bracket R1
      • TBD vs. TBD
      • TBD vs. TBD
  • April 24
    • Lower bracket R1
      • TBD vs. TBD
      • TBD vs. TBD
  • April 25
    • Upper bracket finals
      • TBD vs. TBD
    • Lower bracket R2
      • TBD vs. TBD
  • April 26
    • Lower bracket finals
      • TBD vs. TBD
    • Grand finals
      • TBD vs. TBD

Americas

PlaceTeamPrize
1stTBD$21,000
2ndTBD$11,000
3rdTBD$6,500
4thTBD$4,500
5th-6thTBD$2,250
5th-6thTBD$2,250
7th-8thTBD$1,250
7th-8thTBD$1,250

Match results

Group Stage

  • April 10
    • business associates vs. Cloud9
    • Furia Esports vs. Thunder Predator
  • April 11
    • Evil Geniuses vs. Thunder Predator
    • CR4ZY vs. C9
  • April 12
    • EG vs. beastcoast
    • C9 vs. Thunder Predator
  • April 13
    • EG vs. Furia
    • beastcoast vs. Thunder Predator
  • April 14
    • Quincy Crew vs. business associates
    • CR4ZY vs. Thunder Predator
  • April 15
    • CR4ZY vs. business associates
    • Quincy Crew vs. C9
  • April 16
    • C9 vs. EG
    • Quincy Crew vs. Furia
  • April 17
    • EG vs. Quincy Crew
    • C9 vs. Furia
  • April 18
    • EG vs. business associates
    • CR4ZY vs. Furia
    • C9 vs. beastcoast
  • April 19
    • EG vs. CR4ZY
    • Quincy Crew vs. Thunder Predator
    • business associates vs. beastcoast
  • April 20
    • CR4ZY vs. beastcoast
    • business associates vs. Thunder Preadtor
  • April 21
    • business associates vs. Furia
    • Quincy Crew vs. beastcoast
  • April 22
    • Quincy Crew vs. CR4ZY
    • beastcoast vs. Furia

Playoffs

  • April 23
    • Upper bracket R1
      • TBD vs. TBD
      • TBD vs. TBD
  • April 24
    • Lower bracket R1
      • TBD vs. TBD
      • TBD vs. TBD
  • April 25
    • Upper bracket finals
      • TBD vs. TBD
    • Lower bracket R2
      • TBD vs. TBD
  • April 26
    • Lower bracket finals
      • TBD vs. TBD
    • Grand finals
      • TBD vs. TBD