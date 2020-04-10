BTS Pro Series: Live results and standings

Beyond the Summit announced the BTS Pro Series for Southeast Asia and the Americas. Running from April 10 to 27, the tournament features a $50,000 prize pool.
16 teams across SEA, North America, and South America have been split into two regional leagues, with NA and SA Dota 2 teams playing together. Top teams across the regions like Evil Geniuses, TNC Predator, Fnatic, and beastcoast are participating.
The two regions will participate in a round-robin, best-of-three group stage. The bottom two teams will be eliminated, and the remaining six teams will be seeded into a double-elimination bracket, culminating in a best-of-five grand finals.
If you want to keep up with the results for the BTS Pro Series, here is a list of the full standings and match results for the event.
Overall Standings
Southeast Asia
|Place
|Team
|Prize
|1st
|TBD
|$21,000
|2nd
|TBD
|$11,000
|3rd
|TBD
|$6,500
|4th
|TBD
|$4,500
|5th-6th
|TBD
|$2,250
|5th-6th
|TBD
|$2,250
|7th-8th
|TBD
|$1,250
|7th-8th
|TBD
|$1,250
Match results
Group Stage
- April 10
- TNC Predator vs. CR — TNC 2-0
- Adroit vs. GeekFam — Adroit 2-0
- April 11
- BOOM Esports vs. Reality Rift
- Fnatic vs. T1
- April 12
- GeekFam vs. T1
- TNC vs. BOOM
- Fnatic vs. GeekFam
- April 13
- Fnatic vs. Reality Rift
- Adroit vs. CR
- April 14
- TNC vs. GeekFam
- Fnatic vs. CR
- April 15
- CR vs. T1
- Adroit vs. Reality Rift
- April 16
- Fnatic vs. BOOM
- GeekFam vs. CR
- April 17
- TNC vs. Reality Rift
- BOOM vs. T1
- April 18
- Adroit vs. BOOM
- Reality Rift vs. T1
- April 19
- TNC vs. Fnatic
- CR vs. Reality Rift
- April 20
- Adroit vs. T1
- GeekFam vs. Reality Rift
- April 21
- BOOM vs. CR
- TNC vs. T1
- Fnatic vs. Adroit
- April 22
- TNC vs. Adroit
- GeekFam vs. BOOM
Playoffs
- April 23
- Upper bracket R1
- TBD vs. TBD
- TBD vs. TBD
- Upper bracket R1
- April 24
- Lower bracket R1
- TBD vs. TBD
- TBD vs. TBD
- Lower bracket R1
- April 25
- Upper bracket finals
- TBD vs. TBD
- Lower bracket R2
- TBD vs. TBD
- Upper bracket finals
- April 26
- Lower bracket finals
- TBD vs. TBD
- Grand finals
- TBD vs. TBD
- Lower bracket finals
Americas
|Place
|Team
|Prize
|1st
|TBD
|$21,000
|2nd
|TBD
|$11,000
|3rd
|TBD
|$6,500
|4th
|TBD
|$4,500
|5th-6th
|TBD
|$2,250
|5th-6th
|TBD
|$2,250
|7th-8th
|TBD
|$1,250
|7th-8th
|TBD
|$1,250
Match results
Group Stage
- April 10
- business associates vs. Cloud9
- Furia Esports vs. Thunder Predator
- April 11
- Evil Geniuses vs. Thunder Predator
- CR4ZY vs. C9
- April 12
- EG vs. beastcoast
- C9 vs. Thunder Predator
- April 13
- EG vs. Furia
- beastcoast vs. Thunder Predator
- April 14
- Quincy Crew vs. business associates
- CR4ZY vs. Thunder Predator
- April 15
- CR4ZY vs. business associates
- Quincy Crew vs. C9
- April 16
- C9 vs. EG
- Quincy Crew vs. Furia
- April 17
- EG vs. Quincy Crew
- C9 vs. Furia
- April 18
- EG vs. business associates
- CR4ZY vs. Furia
- C9 vs. beastcoast
- April 19
- EG vs. CR4ZY
- Quincy Crew vs. Thunder Predator
- business associates vs. beastcoast
- April 20
- CR4ZY vs. beastcoast
- business associates vs. Thunder Preadtor
- April 21
- business associates vs. Furia
- Quincy Crew vs. beastcoast
- April 22
- Quincy Crew vs. CR4ZY
- beastcoast vs. Furia
Playoffs
- April 23
- Upper bracket R1
- TBD vs. TBD
- TBD vs. TBD
- Upper bracket R1
- April 24
- Lower bracket R1
- TBD vs. TBD
- TBD vs. TBD
- Lower bracket R1
- April 25
- Upper bracket finals
- TBD vs. TBD
- Lower bracket R2
- TBD vs. TBD
- Upper bracket finals
- April 26
- Lower bracket finals
- TBD vs. TBD
- Grand finals
- TBD vs. TBD
- Lower bracket finals