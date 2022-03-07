BOOM Esports wins GAMERS GALAXY: Invitational Series Dubai 2022

Dota 2 LANs always bring out the best in some top teams.

Early struggles didn’t stop BOOM Esports from proving they are ready to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with some of the best Dota 2 teams in the world, completing a four-series run from the lower bracket to win GAMERS GALAXY: Invitational Series Dubai 2022 3-2 over Tundra Esports.

We came here with no expectations. Against the best teams, we wanted to learn. Smooth start with some obstacles. In the end, we were able to win it all. Thank you for making us proud!@skemdota2 @YopajDota @TimsDOTA @jackkydota

@.fbz@Mushi_Chai @ZacAlfon #HungryBeast pic.twitter.com/X3bwptD9U2 — BOOM Esports (@boomesportsid) March 6, 2022

The grand finals were a rematch from the first round of playoffs where Tundra sent BOOM into the lower bracket to face a gauntlet of veteran Dota 2 rosters.

While Tundra went on to sweep Nigma Galaxy in the upper bracket finals, BOOM put together four straight wins to sweep both Team Secret and Team Spirit. Their road back to the finals concluded with a 2-1 win over NGX that showed just how much the roster has improved since adding JaCkky.

In the runback, both teams traded games, with each of them grabbing leads and executing their strategies to keep the other from coming back. And, with the series tied 2-2, Erin Jasper “Yopaj” Ferrer went on a tear, going 14-0-10 and dealing over 37,000 hero damage on Templar Assassin to lead BOOM to a big win.

"Still a long way to go, we are looking on TI!" – @skemdota2 pic.twitter.com/rW8TIY7CvR — BOOM Esports (@boomesportsid) March 6, 2022

This was the first offline Dota event to feature top teams since The International 10 and the viewership reflected that, pulling in an average of 110,028 viewers and peaking at 244,629 as BOOM clashed with NGX in the lower bracket finals, according to Esports Charts.

The event by @GalaxyRacerDxb and @weplay_eu is so hype ☺️ Missed this so much, please shorten the dpc system and allow more third parties lan events or more tournaments in general 🙏 — Tommy Le (@Taigadota) March 6, 2022

Following the event, the Dota community made it known they missed non-Dota Pro Circuit events like this being held more frequently, with some calling for Valve to shorten the DPC system to allow for more third-party events again.