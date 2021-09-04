BOOM Esports adds Yopaj as mid laner

Indonesian esports organization BOOM Esports is overhauling its roster after a failed bid at The International 10.

Following the departure of three of its members that played at the last chance Southeast Asia qualifiers for TI10, BOOM’s reinforcements include former OB Esports x Neon mid laner Erin “Yopaj” Ferrer. BOOM’s former mid laner, Rafli “Mikoto” Rahman, remains part of BOOM and will move to the inactive roster, but will temporarily play for OB Neon for the upcoming Moon Studio tournament.

Another addition to our newest roster, please welcome @YopajDota !

Yopaj will be the midlaner for our DOTA 2 team. Let's give him a warm welcome! Don't forget to follow & keep an eye on our social media for more updates! pic.twitter.com/sNXvWkpghy — BOOM Esports (@boomesportsid) September 4, 2021

Rolen “skem” Ong, also from OB Neon, was announced yesterday.

This represents a marked departure in recruitment strategy for the Indonesian org. For the first time in the org’s history, they are breaking away from recruiting talented compatriots to join their ranks, instead casting a wider net over the larger Southeast Asia region. Saieful “Fbz” Ilham is now the only Indonesian left in the squad, and could remain the only one if rumors surrounding TNC stalwarts Gabbi and Tims moving to BOOM turn out true.

Yopaj and skem were part of the excellent OB Neon roster that exceeded expectations at the ONE Esports Singapore Major despite playing with two stand-ins, placing fifth-sixth. Unfortunately, poor placement in the second season of the Dota Pro Circuit SEA Regional League meant that they did not have enough DPC points for direct qualifications to TI10.

BOOM’s new-look roster isn’t fully filled just yet, but fans will likely catch their first glimpse at OB Moon Asian Arena season one, scheduled to start Sept. 6.