Blizzy, Zayac form Kyrgyzstani Dota 2 roster to compete in next DPC season

The time for forming new Dota 2 teams is upon us, as hundreds of players around the world without a dedicated sponsor begin to communicate and squad up with others to try and compete in the upcoming Dota Pro Circuit season.

Among the recently announced stacks is a roster made up of Kyrgyzstani players, led by CIS veterans like Blizzy and Zayac. The two players will be joined by Kiyalbek “dream” Tayirov, Ruslan “Askold” Temiraliev, and Mirlan “Le don” Kozhombaev.

Всем салам, TheInternational закончился, уже скоро начинается следующий DPC сезон

Мы решили собрать команду из лучших игроков Кыргызстана, в нее вошли:

1. Dream

2. Askold

3. Blizzy

4. Mika (Le_don)

5. w_Zayac

🇰🇬🇰🇬🇰🇬🇰🇬🇰🇬 — Johny "Blizzy" Ree (@jenyaree) October 21, 2021

This isn’t just a random stack forming either, as Blizzy noted that this group has been playing together for since August when they competed, and failed, to earn a spot at ESL One Fall 2021 via open qualifiers as HellRaisers x ESCKG. The team even hosted a two-week bootcamp ahead of The International 10 to hone their skills since none of them were competing.

All five players decided to team up and form a roster made up of the best players to come out of Kyrgyzstan. And according to Blizzy, they are more than ready to try and earn a spot in the 2022 DPC.

“We’ve done a lot of work, and then we’ve got mad confidence and trust in each other,” Blizzy said. “Next week we start training and plan to break into the next [DPC] season through open qualifiers.”

This is a team made up of players who competed at varying levels and for differing amounts of time during the 2021 DPC. Because the unnamed team did not compete together during the previous DPC season, they will need to fight their way into the lower division of the 2022 DPC in their region via open qualifiers. From there, they can try to make their way into the upper division and begin competing for DPC points and a spot at TI11.