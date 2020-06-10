BLAST Bounty Hunt: Live scores and standings

From actually playing regular Dota 2 to trying to complete one of the many bounties placed on the board, BLAST Bounty Hunt promises to keep audiences entertained with a unique style of action.

Starting with a $100,000 prize pool that’s pre-distributed between the teams, along with $45,000 available in bounty totals, there’s a lot for players to fight for while approaching the game a little bit differently.

Team Secret and OG began the tournament as the top seeds, which gave them $20,000 to start with, while the other four teams all started with $15,000. Each match winner receives 40 percent of their opponent’s active cash pool, while any money earned from completing a bounty won’t be added to a team’s total until the end of the event, giving more incentive to complete them to secure guaranteed money.

On top of the money shifting hands and bounties being up for grabs, the tournament is still being treated as a normal, double-elimination playoff bracket. Once a team is eliminated, their money is off the table and their bounties will be paid out.

For anyone trying to keep up with all of the scores, standings, and bounties, here’s a live list of those standings for BLAST Bounty Hunt.

Standings

Active prize pool

Team Active Money Bounty Money Team Secret $28,400 N/A OG $20,000 N/A Team Liquid $9,000 N/A Alliance $21,000 $5,000 Ninjas in Pyjamas $9,000 N/A Nigma $12,600 $5,000

Bounty Hunt

Bounty Description Prize Team Something Something Feeder Kill a single enemy player 20 times in a single game as a team. $20,000 N/A Drop the Dead Donkey Kill nine or more of your opponent’s couriers in a single game as a team. $15,000 N/A VIP Keep one team member alive for the duration of a single game. $5,000 Nigma What’s Mine Is Mine The opposing team cannot gain control of your outpost for the duration of a game. $5,000 Alliance

