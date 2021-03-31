Biver retires from competitive Dota 2, will focus on school

Malthe “Biver” Winther is retiring from competitive Dota 2 and will be stepping away from Tundra Esports entirely to return to school.

After weeks of deliberation, Biver decided to retire before the second season of the Dota Pro Circuit begins in April.

“Over the last few weeks, I have been putting a lot of thought into my future as a Dota 2 player,” Biver said. “It was an extremely hard decision but, in the end, I feel like this is the correct decision for me and my team. As of today, I have decided to retire from professional Dota 2 to focus on my studies.”

The Danish player has been a constant presence among the top-level Dota 2 organizations in both Europe and the CIS since 2015. He has played for Natus Vincere, Team Spirit, Infamous, Ninjas in Pyjamas, Chaos Esports Club, and several other teams during his six-year career.

Tundra will now need to find a replacement player to fill Biver’s spot in the upcoming DPC season, where the team will try to improve on its sixth-place finish in the DPC EU regional league upper division from season one.

Biver has not ruled out any potential returns to Dota in the future, but for now, he will re-focus on his studies.

