Beyond the Summit Pro Series Season 9 features revamped teams, $100,000 prize pool across the Americas and SEA

The roster shuffle is still on, but teams are ready to compete again.

The International is over, which means it is time for all of the post-roster shuffle tournaments to pop off, starting with the return of the Beyond the Summit Pro Series.

Spanning both of the Americas and Southeast Asia, BTS Pro Series Season Nine will run from Oct. 29 to Nov. 14 and features a $100,000 prize pool—$60,000 for SEA and $40,000 for the Americas.

The event kicks off in two days.

Because this is one of the first big tournaments post-TI10, many of the teams competing will have rosters that include new or stand-in players as each stack tries to prepare themselves for the next Dota Pro Circuit season. This will also be the first time fans will get to see Galaxy Racer’s rebranded Nigma Galaxy SEA roster compete.

Along with NGX.SEA, the region has a stacked bracket that includes OB Esports x Neon, Motivate.Trust Gaming, and BOOM Esports, who will be defending their Pro Series Eight title.

In the Americas, fans will see Arkosh Gaming return in all of their anonymous glory, while revamped versions 4 Zoomers, simply TOOBASED, and other North American staples from the previous DPC season are back too. The new Thunder Predator and ex-TP rosters will also clash for the first time out of South America.

Here is the full lineup for each region, although BTS is giving teams additional time to announce their full lineups due to the ongoing player movement taking place across all regions heading into the next DPC season.

Americas

xXxXx (former Thunder Predator roster)

4 Zoomers

Infamous

Black N Yellow

D2 Hustlers

Hokori

Simply TOOBASED

Thunder Predator

Arkosh Gaming

SEA