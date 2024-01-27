Beastcoast makes return to SA Dota 2 but they’ve got big shoes to fill

After three months to adjust, Beastcoast is back in Dota 2, announcing an all-Peruvian squad today as they gear up for a return to the competitive scene. True to their word, the organization has stuck by South American Dota—but the new, young roster has quite the legacy to uphold.

Recommended Videos

Beastcoast returned to Dota on Jan. 26 with Yheremi “payk” Paucar Arroyo, Luis “Lumpy” Villarreal Yausin, Pablo “Vitaly” Angulo, Joel “MoOz” Ozambela, and Anthony “Gardick” López pulling on the black-and-blue for the 2024 season. With players’ ages ranging from 18 to 26, Beastcoast boasts a combination of experience and youth unique to the region and will hit the ground running in a fortnight.

It's time for a new era of SA Dota ✨



Welcome to Beastcoast 🌊



payk



Lumpy@VitalyDota2@MoOzDota@Gard1ckDara



With @1xBet_Esports' help, the best-kept secret in SA Dota has finally arrived 🔥 pic.twitter.com/pwQfqPIHMJ — Beastcoast (@beastcoast) January 26, 2024

The roster competed under “Bulls” through January 2024, cleanly sweeping the open qualifier for BetBoom Dacha Dubai but exiting in fifth with a loss to BOOM Esports. Fans may be familiar with team captain and support Gardick, who headed up a Hokori outfit that made the playoffs of The International in 2021. Many may also recognize MoOz, who returns to Beastcoast after a stint with the org back in 2019 and 2020.

While the roster has shown some early signs of strong play, the pedigree of the players and whether they can keep the BC name strong is what most fans may question. A stellar 2021 and 2022, which saw the Héctor “K1” Rodríguez and Jean Pierre “Chris Luck” Salazar-led team clinch South America’s best finish at The International 2022. The last era did end on a downturn after following a handful of roster moves, leading to the squad being let go after a poor finish at TI12.

At the time, Beastcoast stated they wouldn’t be going anywhere and planned to return to competitive Dota with a South American roster, a promise first thought unlikely to be fulfilled. Nevertheless, they’re back and are hoping to capitalize on a turbulent South American region that is open for the taking after many roster changes in the offseason.

Beastcoast is likely to make its first appearance at Games of the Future 2024 before taking on Qhali in the ESL One Birmingham 2024 SA closed qualifier, with a single spot at the first EPT Major of 2024 up for grabs.