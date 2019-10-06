Beastcoast dominate the South American MDL Chengdu Major qualifiers

Two days after signing its new Dota 2 roster, beastcoast are storming through the South American qualifiers for the MDL Chengdu Major, going undefeated through the group stage.

It was no secret that Steven “StingeR” Vargas and his stack that played as Team Anvorgesa and later for Infamous were the strongest team in the region at the end of last season, but it appears that they are looking to prove it again.

beastcoast on Twitter anvorgesa están evolucionando! we go 8-0 in the group stage giving catburger enough exp to evolve into crestburger! see you tomorrow for the playoffs! https://t.co/NMnWxn6tUE

Only one game out of the eight the team has played so far lasted longer than 32 minutes. The opening game of the tournament looked like there was going to be a little rust on the team’s gameplay, but they quickly shook that off. The players made quick work of all of their opponents, including another regional favorite in the newly reformed Infamous roster.

NoPing e-sports gave beastcoast the hardest time. The all-Brazilian team put up a great fight, nearly taking the first game of the series. The ex-Cat Burgers were able to close out game one and had a handle on game two, but the organization’s reunion with former player Leonardo “Mandy” Viana was the only close call.

After that, beastcoast went on a rampage, winning another six games straight over Infamous, Team Unknown, and Luccini-Dilecom to finish with the best record in Group A. That also placed them as the top seed in the playoffs and will almost certainly set up a match with paiN Gaming.

If beastcoast does indeed let its new roster continue to operate in SA and doesn’t bring them up to North America, we will likely see a lot of great battles between its roster and paiN. Those two teams have proven how strong they are, completely outclassing the other competition in the relatively weak region.

Because MDL Chengdu is giving South America three team slots, beastcoast and paiN are seemingly on the path to make it in. But that also means that another team like Team Unknown or Incubus Gaming will also have a good shot at making it since they have played well.

There is still another full day of competition left before those Major spots and any Minor tickets are handed out as the regional qualifiers for the first tournaments of the DPC season come to a close.