B8 replace Na’Vi at BEYOND EPIC due to roster changes

Na’Vi has decided to withdraw from BEYOND EPIC as it works to finalize a Dota 2 roster for the rest of the summer.

Na’Vi’s absence created an opening for another team to join the Europe/CIS bracket from the closed qualifiers, meaning B8’s time to shine has finally come.

We regret to inform you that we will be withdrawing from the Beyond Epic Dota 2 tournament.



📰: https://t.co/aKTlaW4dGY#dota2 #epicgg #navination pic.twitter.com/KfUn5p9Gbs — Natus Vincere (@natusvincere) June 15, 2020

After replacing everyone but himself, Dendi’s new roster broke a competitive Dota 2 record 0-26 losing streak. They came close to making it into the tournament through their own improved play, but Team Empire Hope, now just Team Empire, and Vikin.gg were still able to one-up the new roster.

After being eliminated by Vikin.gg 0-2, Dendi came out and said that while the series was able to continue, he was hit with a DDoS attack twice over a two-day period. He was able to play, but it is unclear if this event actually affected his gameplay in a truly impactful way that would have swung the series.

My internet provider just told me i got DDOSED. Two times in two days like in good old times. Thx the guy who made my life more entertaining. Never ran so fast in my life. Thx my friend and my neighbors for help. Anyway, wp @GGVikin. Well deserved, guys.



See you later — Danil Ishutin (@DendiBoss) June 11, 2020

But while B8 fixed its roster problems, Na’Vi is still searching for its own path to sustainable success within the current CIS climate. After Virtus.pro signed away Bakyt “Zayac” Emilzhanov in February, the team has not been the same, only managing one top three finish at Gamers Without Borders 2020, which was a showmatch event.

“The team is still in the process of formation,” Na’Vi’s Dota 2 manager Igor “caff” Sydorenko said. “We are testing the new players, and we are not ready to perform at the official tournaments just yet. So we have to withdraw from Beyond Epic.”

And with the last-second withdrawal, Na’Vi legend Dendi and his team will take the place of his former team in the event. It is completely earned, as even with the two losses, B8 still finished in third place during the closed qualifiers, making them the next team up to fill the region’s empty slot.

Seeding for the group stage was not impacted at all by this substitution and B8 will have their work cut out for them in their round one matchup against Team Unique on June 18.