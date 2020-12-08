B8 parts ways with Crystallis, Fishman

B8 will once again be looking for new players.

After another set of disappointing showings, B8 is making more changes to its Dota 2 roster heading into the last events of 2020.

This move saw the organization part ways with Remco “Crystallis” Arets and Dmitriy “Fishman” Polishchuk, two players that were brought in back in June during the team’s previous reshuffle.

👉🏻 @Crystallis_Dota and @FishmanDota2 leave B8



We are grateful to them for the time spent together and wish them to reach new heights in the future! GL ✌🏻#b8d pic.twitter.com/E2gMFwG6Xm — B8 (@B8esportsGG) December 7, 2020

Despite the team only playing in a handful of events and never placing higher than ninth in any tournament they competed in, this was technically the longest B8 has gone without making a roster move.

I'm no longer with @B8esportsGG. Thanks for the experience, and I wish you all the best of luck. — Crystallis (@Crystallis_Dota) December 7, 2020

Outside of founder and team captain Danil “Dendi” Ishutin, the organization has swapped out every player on the roster, going through a total of nine different players if you count Oleg “LastHero” Demidovich and Enis “5up” Elfki, who are both still on the current roster.

I'm not with @B8esportsGG anymore. Thank you for the great time and I wish you all the best of luck — Дмитрий (@FishmanDota2) December 7, 2020

With Valve announcing the return of the Dota Pro Circuit on Jan. 28, B8 likely wants to take the next two months to prepare for the heightened level of competition by bringing in new players and getting some practice time in early. Several players, such as Pavel “9pasha” Khvastunov and Vladyslav “Crystallize” Krystanek are currently not playing for other teams, so B8 might be able to bring them in if they are willing to pay the transfer fees or negotiate a deal with Natus Vincere.

It is unclear right now if B8 has any plans to compete in any tournaments happening before the end of 2020, but Dendi and his squad will still need to find suitable replacements prior to the start of the DPC in January.