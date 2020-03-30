B8, OG Seed join GGBET StayHome Challenge roster

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Dota 2 strategy tool.

B8 and OG Seed rounded out the big-name teams joining the GGBET StayHome Challenge roster as it gets ready to begin on April 1.

The StayHome Challenge will be on a smaller scale, with just eight teams competing over 10 days. The group stage has already been set, as both B8 and OG Seed will be playing in Group B, while the other CIS heavy hitters FlyToMoon and Winstrike face off in Group A.

The group stage will be double-elimination, with a winners match, elimination match, and decider match, but there will be no teams knocked out during the group stage.

Instead, the bottom two teams will make the playoffs through the lower bracket, while the top two from each group will proceed into the upper bracket. The playoffs will also be the standard double-elimination, best-of-three format until the grand finals, where it will swap to a best-of-five.

Here are the groups that you will see competing when the event begins, with a clear advantage to Group B in terms of talented rosters that have played well over the last month.

Group A Group B FlyToMoon B8 Team Empire Hope Cyber Legacy Vikin.gg Gentlemen Winstrike Team OG Seed

The GGBET StayHome Challenge will run from April 1 to 10 and be streamed by Moon Studio in both English and Russian broadcasts on Twitch.