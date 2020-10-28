B8, mudgolems, Ninjas in Pyjamas, and Gambit headline Epic League closed qualifiers

The usual suspects are going to be fighting for a spot in the big leagues.

This year’s Dota 2 competitive scene has been held up by third-party tournament organizers working to bring top-tier events to fans during the extended suspension of the Dota Pro Circuit and the postponement of The International 10 until 2021.

EPIC Esports Events has already helped put on a few of the bigger tournaments during this COVID-19 caused drought. And now, the Epic League is adding another massive prize pool into the growing end-of-year slate of events.

Just like with most bigger Dota events, Epic League has already selected some of the top teams in Europe and CIS to compete while leaving room open for a handful of squads to fight for a spot in the main event. There are still going to be open qualifiers for the tournament, but Epic Esports has already set out the teams who received closed qualifier invites.

🔥 Here are the first seven teams that got an invitation to the EPIC League Dota 2 closed qualification!



The second seven will be announced very soon. 😉 pic.twitter.com/ZJ5sRF0yzY — EPICENTER (@epicentergg) October 28, 2020

Here are the 14 teams that will have an early chance at earning a spot to match up against Team Secret, OG, and other top talent when the Epic League kicks off on Nov. 3.

Live to Win

Team Unique

Team Empire

Winstrike Team

Mudgolems

Cyberium Seed

B8

5men

Cyber Legacy

Ninjas in Pyjamas

Khan

Hell Raisers

Gambit Espors

Yellow Submarine

The open qualifiers will run on Oct. 29 and 30, with closed qualifiers going from Nov. 3 to 11.