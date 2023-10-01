Asian Games 2023: Dota 2 schedule, scores, results, and more

The 19th Asian Games is a multi-sport tournament held in the Asian region, with over 40 nations competing across a multitude of events. 2018’s edition in Palembang-Jakarta featured esports as an exhibition event, but the 2022-2023 edition sees gaming take center stage.

While only countries from the Asia-Pacific region can compete, and players must represent a country rather than any team they play for, the Asian Games is one of the largest Olympic-like competitions and arguably the closest event to the Olympics for the region.

The 2022 Asian Games was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic but returns for completion this week in Hangzhou, China. In total, 14 Dota 2 teams are attending the tournament, with the winners taking home a gold medal for their country.

Some of Dota’s best are in attendance to represent their home country, but who’s got what it takes to take gold?

A complete guide to Dota 2 Asian Games 2023: Schedule, scores, results, and more

Asian Games 2023 tournament format

The 14 countries were first seeded at the Road to Asian Games prelude, which saw teams compete in their individual Asian region: East Asia, Southeast Asia, South Asia, Central Asia, and West Asia. Once teams were sorted and seeded, the top team from each subregion was given a pass to the playoffs, with the other teams battling out via a group stage.

Group Stage: (Sept. 29) Three groups of three teams. All teams play a round-robin best-of-one. The top team progresses to the playoffs, all others are eliminated.

(Sept. 29) Playoffs: (Sept. 30 to Oct. 2) Eight teams (five from seeding, three from group stage) reseeded into a playoffs bracket. Single-elimination, all matches are best-of-three. Grand final is best-of-three. Third-placed playoff is a best-of-three.

Asian Games 2023 teams and standings

The following countries competed at the Asian Games 2023:

Top five seeding (direct to playoffs) China (East Asia) Malaysia (Southeast Asia) Kazakhstan (Central Asia) Saudi Arabia (West Asia) Nepal (South Asia)

Road to Asian Games qualifiers: India Indonesia Kyrgyzstan Hong Kong Philippines Mongolia Myanmar Thailand Uzbekistan



There has been no reported prize pool for the Asian Games 2023 Dota 2 tournament, but the event will contribute medals to the country’s total tally at the Asian Games.

Place Team(s) Gold Medal TBD Silver Medal TBD Bronze Medal TBD Fourth TBD Fifth Thailand, Saudi Arabia, Kazakhstan, Nepal Ninth Philippines, Indonesia, Myanmar 12th India, Hong Kong, Uzbekistan

Asian Games 2023 Dota 2 schedule and results

Group Stage

The Asian Games 2023 group stage. Screenshot via Liquipedia

Group A: India, Kyrgyzstan, Philippines

Group B: Thailand, Indonesia, Hong Kong

Group C: Myanmar, Uzbekistan, Mongolia

Friday, Sept. 29

Group A: India 0-1 Kyrgyzstan India 0-1 Philippines Kyrgyzstan 1-0 Philippines

Group B: Thailand 1-0 Indonesia Thailand 1-0 Hong Kong Indonesia 1-0 Hong Kong

Group C: Mongolia 1-0 Uzbekistan Mongolia 0-1 Myanmar Uzbekistan 1-0 Myanmar



Playoffs

China are clear favorites to win the Dota 2 tournament. Screenshot via Liquipedia

Saturday, Sept. 30

1am CT: China 2 -0 Thailand China progresses to semi-finals, Thailand has been eliminated.

-0 Thailand 1am CT: Saudi Arabia 0- 2 Malaysia Malaysia progresses to semi-finals, Saudi Arabia has been eliminated.

6am CT: Kazakhstan 1- 2 Mongolia Mongolia progresses to semi-finals, Kazakhstan has been eliminated.

6am CT: Nepal 0- 2 Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan progresses to semi-finals, Nepal has been eliminated.

8pm CT: China vs. Malaysia is LIVE Winner progresses to grand final, loser drops to third-place playoff.



Sunday, Oct. 1

1am CT: Mongolia vs. Kyrgyzstan Winner progresses to grand final, loser drops to third-place playoff.



Monday, Oct. 2

1am CT: TBD vs. TBD Third-place playoff.

6am CT: TBD vs. TBD Grand final.



How to watch Asian Games 2023 Dota 2

Unfortunately, a live stream for the Asian Games will not be available for the group stage or first round of the playoffs. Streams for the semi-finals are available on both Twitch (CyberGamesArena) and YouTube (CGA) but require VPNs to access.

Community caster Bkop has jumped on to broadcast the games where possible in English.

This has caused frustration among fans across social media, with many wanting to tune in to watch their favorite players (particularly the likes of Ame, Somnus, and chalice on Team China) take on one another at such a prestigious event. It remains to be seen if streams will be widely available for the grand finals.

