Arteezy flames ex-Dota 2 pro who played so poorly, he thought they sold their account

Maybe they should have just said yes.

Have you ever had a Dota 2 ranked match go so poorly that you were accused of selling your account? Well, that’s exactly what happened to Maurice “KheZu” Gutmann during a game he played alongside Artour “Arteezy” Babaev on Sept. 15.

In this particular match, KheZu went to the offlane as Legion Commander, while Arteezy played as Necrophos in the mid lane. Unfortunately, the game quickly spiraled into a one-sided defeat, and Arteezy didn’t hold back in expressing his frustration with his teammates, something that KheZu brought to Arteezy’s attention in a DreamLeague Season 21 interview yesterday.

Video by ESL

“Remember the pub game we played like a week ago?” KheZu asked Arteezy, and the Shopify Rebellion star recalled the encounter instantly. Despite getting flamed during the match, KheZu admitted that Arteezy was right to call out everyone’s poor performance and even apologized for his own lackluster showing, which resulted in a zero-to-eight score.

As the studio burst into laughter, Arteezy revealed that he had entertained the idea that KheZu might have sold his account, as he couldn’t justify his terrible plays.

At the time of the match, KheZu was coming off a three-month-long Dota 2 break, meaning he was slightly rusty to be back at the top of the skill bracket in Dota 2. To make matters worse, KheZu wasn’t the only underperformer in the game, as both of the supports, Dark Willow and Treant Protector, were also on a feeding spree.

Related Dota 2 TI12 visa applications overshadow DreamLeague Season 21

Though DreamLeague Season 21 is an online tournament, it drew the best Dota 2 rosters worldwide to Europe ahead of The International 2023. With the most fierce competitors present in the region, even the ranked games got spicier since professional players get to play with and against each other regularly in between scrims.

About the author