Alliance attempting another Dota 2 rebuild, signs Limitless and Dukalis

Alliance is once again making a significant change to its Dota 2 lineup, confirming a second player’s departure and signing Yaroslav “Limitless” Parshin and Andrey “Dukalis” Kuropatkin to try and bounce back for an underdog run in The International 2022 qualifiers.

This move comes on the heels of another poor Division I showing for Alliance in the Western Europe Dota Pro Circuit where the team was relegated back into Division II after finishing dead last.

As a result of that relegation, management quickly moved on from offlaner Moiez “symetricaL” Lin right as the regional league ended and have now followed that by releasing former captain Nikolay “CTOMAHEH1” Kalchev. Both players had just joined the team in February after the last Alliance rebuild and are now being replaced ahead of TI qualifiers and ESL One Malaysia.

“With a poor season behind us in Div 1 we are making changes to the core of the Dota 2 team to better prepare for ESL and later TI qualifiers,” Alliance CEO Jonathan “Loda” Berg said. “There is a lot that can be said but the core issue in my eyes has been a lack of connection between the players on the team as well as us never being able to find and agree on our identity inside the game.”

Heading into ESL One Malaysia, Alliance has finalized its roster by signing former PuckChamp mainstay Dukalis and ex-HellRaisers offlaner Limitless. Additionally, Kirill “Alagon” Pavlik is joining the team as the new head coach, while Dukalis takes over as captain for the departing CTOMAHEH1.

These new additions join Nikobaby, w33, and Aramis as Alliance looks to get back into competitive shape after a messy 2022-23 DPC run. They still have one more shot at cracking the doors to TI11 open again via the WEU qualifiers, but the team enters as significant underdogs against the likes of Team Secret, Nigma Galaxy, and more.