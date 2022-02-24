All the winners and losers from Dota 2 patch 7.31

Meta-defining Dota 2 patches like 7.31 take some time to settle in. While the first weeks of the new February update will see players trying all sorts of new and fun strategies, professional players find the most optimal way to play, paving the way for the rest of the Dota 2 player base.

The gameplay patch 7.31 was introduced to Dota 2 on Feb. 23 and came with a Techies rework, a new hero–Primal Beast–and items. While these three changes can be enough to spice up the gameplay, hero changes define the new meta.

Almost all heroes in Dota 2 received buffs or nerfs in patch 7.31, meaning players will have some reading to do if they’re looking to retain an edge over other players.

The ultimate winners and the losers of Dota 2 patch 7.31 will be determined by the win rates of the heroes–the ones hit hardest by the nerf hammer will be favored less by players in the packing stage. There are a couple of hero changes that look more significant compared to others too, allowing players to anticipate some of the biggest winners and losers of Dota 2 patch 7.31.

Winners

Axe

Axe will now have the option to stack additional armor with his ultimate in the new patch. Every time Axe kills a hero with his ultimate, he’ll gain one, 1.2, or two armor depending on his ultimate level. In addition to this change, Battle Hunger was also tweaked in a way that allows Axe to dish out more damage.

Battle Hunger

Now deals physical damage

Damage rescaled from 16/24/32/40 to 10/15/20/25 + 1x Axe’s Armor

No longer grants movement speed to Axe

Now only slows enemies as long as they are not facing Axe

Slow rescaled from 12/13/14/15 percent to 8/17/26/35 percent

Counter Helix

Shard debuff now reduces total attack damage taken by Axe from the affected unit. (This makes Blade Mail deal full damage back since the outgoing damage isn’t reduced)

Culling Blade

Killing an enemy hero grants a permanent +1/1.5/2 armor bonus to Axe

Cooldown increased from 75/65/55s to 100/85/70s

Mana cost rescaled from 60/120/180 to 100/125/150

Movement speed bonus rescaled from 30 percent to 20/25/30 percent

Attack speed bonus rescaled from 30 to 20/30/40

Damage is now pure and pierces magic immunity

Damage increased from 150/250/300 to 250/350/450

Talents

Level 10 Talent +12 percent magic resistance replaced with +20 movement speed

Level 15 Talent +25 movement speed replaced with +10 percent Battle Hunger slow

Level 20 Talent +20 HP regen replaced with +1 permanent armor per Culling Blade kill (Note: This is retroactive)

Level 20 Talent +150 Culling Blade threshold replaced with +150 Culling Blade damage/threshold

Level 25 Talent: +100 Battle Hunger DPS replaced with 2x Battle Hunger armor multiplier

Rubick

Exceptional Rubick players will now have more opportunities to make a difference in their matches. The current version of Spell Steal allows Rubick players to steal two spells while also increasing the lift duration.

Telekinesis

Lift duration increased from 0.8/1.2/1.6/2.0 to 1.2/1.5/1.8/2.1

Spell Steal

Cooldown reduced from 20/15/10 to 20/12/4

Aghanim’s Scepter no longer reduces cooldown

Aghanim’s Scepter now lets you steal two spells. (Note: If you steal a spell with two sub-abilities like Sun Ray, it will take both your spell slots.)

Tinker’s Rearm is no longer stealable

Losers

Techies

The Dota 2 community was divided when it came down to the Techies rework. While some players were afraid of how their matches would be affected if the hero became viable again, others wanted to see more Techies. The rework caught many players off guard though, since it removed Techies’ most powerful spells in the hopes of turning him into a support hero.

Techies Rework

Sticky Bomb (New Ability): Techies lob a bomb cart onto a target area. If the cart lands near an enemy, it sticks to them and reduces movement speed briefly before exploding.

Techies lob a bomb cart onto a target area. If the cart lands near an enemy, it sticks to them and reduces movement speed briefly before exploding. Reactive Tazer (New Ability): Techies trigger a zap that provides a jolt of movement speed and temporarily disarms enemies attacking them. At the end of its charge, the zap explodes, disarming enemies in the area.

Techies trigger a zap that provides a jolt of movement speed and temporarily disarms enemies attacking them. At the end of its charge, the zap explodes, disarming enemies in the area. Blast Off! : Techies launch themselves into the air, dealing massive explosion damage to themselves and enemies upon landing. Importantly, this blast no longer deals lethal damage to Techies.

: Techies launch themselves into the air, dealing massive explosion damage to themselves and enemies upon landing. Importantly, this blast no longer deals lethal damage to Techies. Proximity Mines: Now Techies’ ultimate ability. Techies plant a deadly mine that only appears visible when an enemy is close enough for it to explode.

Fountain farmers

Dealing with Fountain farmers can be one of the most frustrating aspects of a match in Dota 2. The following general gameplay update makes it impossible for teams to continue killing the enemy players while they’re still chilling inside their fountain given they fulfill the conditions: