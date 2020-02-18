All teams that qualified for the StarLadder ImbaTV Dota 2 Minor S3

For those teams that didn’t quite make the cut for ESL One Los Angeles Major, the StarLadder ImbaTV Dota 2 Minor S3 is the last chance for them qualify for the Major and earn Dota Pro Circuit Points for this round of events.

After going through multiple rounds of qualifiers to make it this far, each of the rosters are battle-tested with veteran players ready to try and make one last run at the Major.

The competition for spots in the Minor was made all the more difficult due to how many good teams had to fight for representation in Europe. Only having one spot available for the most talented region in the entire DPC seems like an oversight since Alliance, Nigma, and Team Liquid were all in the mix.

Alliance ended up winning out, but that means two teams that have rosters full of incredible players and have done well this season are now going to be sitting at home and attending non-DPC events during March.

But with Alliance earning their spot, here are the eight teams that have qualified for the StarLadder ImbaTV Dota 2 Minor S3.

Region Team CIS #1 Gambit Esports CIS #2 forZe eSports North America #1 business associates North America #2 Fighting PandaS EU Alliance China TBD Southeast Asia BOOM Esports South America NoPing e-sports

The top finished from the Minor will earn $72,000 and 140 DPC Points along with the final ticket to the ESL One Los Angeles Major. Alliance is going to be the early favorite since they placed well at the last Major and already had to beat Nigma and Liquid to get in, but others like PandaS, business associates, and Gambit won’t make Adrian “Fata” Trinks and his crew’s path easy.

The StarLadder ImbaTV Dota 2 Minor S3 begins March 5, with matches running until March 8.