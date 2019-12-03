All teams qualified for the DreamLeague Season 13 Dota 2 Major

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Dota 2 strategy tool.

The second Major of the 2019-20 Dota Pro Circuit is filling out its roster with some of the best Dota 2 teams in the world. But there are also several upsets that have already happened, leading to a few surprise entries and exclusions.

The main qualifiers will run through Dec. 4 before 15 teams will be officially locked in for DreamLeague Season 13. The remaining teams that fell just short of the Major will prepare for a run at the Minor.

For the second Major, there are three spots for Europe, China, and Southeast Asia, while CIS, North America, and South America all get two. That means the EU region is gaining a spot while NA loses one.

Here are all the teams who have qualified for DreamLeague Season 13.

Region Team Europe Team Liquid Europe Team Secret Europe TBD China Invictus Gaming China Vici Gaming China Team Aster SEA Reality Rift SEA Fnatic SEA TNC Predator CIS TBD CIS TBD NA TBD NA TBD SA TBD SA TBD WePlay! Bukovel Minor TBD

So far, the standouts have been IG and Liquid. Both teams dominated their respective regions.

IG continue to look like one of the best teams in the world after winning the Dota Summit 11 Minor and then finishing third at the MDL Chengdu Major last month. The Chinese squad also beat Vici, the team that bested them at the last Major to secure the top seed for the region.

Liquid swept through the group stage of the EU qualifiers, including an impressive 2-0 win over the organization’s former roster that makes up the Nigma stack. The entire run was capped by another 2-0 over Alliance, completing a perfect 10-0 record and grabbing the first spot at the Major for arguably the toughest region.

TNC, the top team in the world, struggled early in the SEA qualifiers and couldn’t quite make up the ground necessary to claim the top seed for a second straight Major. Instead, the team had to settle for the third invite after losing to Fnatic and watching the Reality stack come from nowhere to storm the DPC.

The final spot for DreamLeague Season 13 will go to the team that manages to climb out of the WePlay! Bukovel Minor with a victory. The second Major of the season will begin on Jan. 18, with that final team being announced on Jan. 12.