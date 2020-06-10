All teams qualified for the BEYOND EPIC Dota 2 event

With all of these teams, the event can't be anything but epic.

BEYOND EPIC is the next big online Dota 2 event that will feature the top teams from both Europe and China competing in separate brackets for their share of $250,000.

The Europe/CIS region is hosting 12 teams from June 15 to 28, while China will only have eight squads battling it out from June 21 to 28.

Due to the difference in the number of competitors, EU/CIS will also have two teams make it in through a closed qualifier, while China is only going to be getting one additional squad outside of the normal direct invites. All of the top teams are already locked in, but the remaining three spots are still being decided.

For EU/CIS, the top two teams from the closed qualifiers will be determined on June 11. China’s qualifier dates are still unconfirmed since they’ll start in the closed group stage with no preliminary event because there’s only a single spot available.

Heading into the final days before the first wave of matches begin, here are all of the teams qualified for each region of BEYOND EPIC.

EU/CIS

Virtus Pro Natus Vincere OG Nigma Team Liquid Alliance FlyToMoon Team Unique Ninjas in Pyjamas Team Secret TBD (Qualifier) TBD (Qualifier)

China