All teams invited to the WeSave! Charity Play Dota 2 tournament

WePlay! is filling the gap left by the postponement of the ESL One Los Angeles Major with an event with 24 of the best teams in the world.

The event will be held completely online from March 20 to 26, with four teams representing each of the six major Dota 2 regions while the non-profit tournament will also host full English and Russian broadcasts.

WeSave! Charity Play features a $120,000 prize pool, which will be split into $20,000 per region and donated to help fight the coronavirus. That total could potentially increase as more sponsors or donations are made before and during the tournament.

Here are all 24 teams competing in The WeSave! Charity Play tournament, split up into the six regions.

Invited Teams

China Europe Invictus Gaming OG EHOME Team Liquid TBD Nigma TBD Team Secret North America Southeast Asia business associates TNC Predator CR4ZY BOOM Esports TBD Geek Fam TBD TBD South America CIS FURIA Esports Natus Vincere beastcoast Virtus.pro Thunder Predator HellRaisers No Ping Esports TBD

More information about the charity and donations will be released soon.