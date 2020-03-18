Login
All teams invited to the WeSave! Charity Play Dota 2 tournament

Time to play some Dota for charity!

Image via WePlay! Esports

WePlay! is filling the gap left by the postponement of the ESL One Los Angeles Major with an event with 24 of the best teams in the world.

The event will be held completely online from March 20 to 26, with four teams representing each of the six major Dota 2 regions while the non-profit tournament will also host full English and Russian broadcasts. 

WeSave! Charity Play features a $120,000 prize pool, which will be split into $20,000 per region and donated to help fight the coronavirus. That total could potentially increase as more sponsors or donations are made before and during the tournament. 

Here are all 24 teams competing in The WeSave! Charity Play tournament, split up into the six regions. 

Invited Teams

ChinaEurope
Invictus GamingOG
EHOMETeam Liquid
TBDNigma
TBDTeam Secret
North AmericaSoutheast Asia
business associatesTNC Predator
CR4ZYBOOM Esports
TBDGeek Fam
TBDTBD
South AmericaCIS
FURIA EsportsNatus Vincere
beastcoastVirtus.pro
Thunder PredatorHellRaisers 
No Ping EsportsTBD

More information about the charity and donations will be released soon.