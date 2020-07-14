Aghanim’s Labyrinth is the Dota 2 Summer Event

Aghanim, the mighty wizard who was the origin of the legendary Aghanim’s Scepter, is returning to Dota 2 with some of the mightiest monsters from multiple dimensions to test the might of every hero.

Starting now, players can group up with three of their friends or matchmake with a group to enter Aghanim’s Labyrinth and challenge various rooms full of powerful enemies. No Battle Pass is required to participate in the Summer Event either.

Players will be able to choose their path through the labyrinth, meaning at each turn you will select the beasts you will need to defeat to move forward. Throughout your journey, you will also collect shards of the shattered Aghanim’s Scepter that you can use to augment your chosen hero’s abilities.

Once you reach the deepest point in the labyrinth you will be facing off against the Apex Mage said to have once held the power of a demi-god. And if you manage to defeat Aghanim, even tougher challenges await should you return to the labyrinth in the future.

Those harder challenges are called Ascension Levels, which escalate the labyrinth’s challenge after each successful run. There are four Ascension Levels, with each granting unique rewards such as an Aghanim themed chat wheel voice line.

Each run in the labyrinth will let you power up your heroes with Blessings using Arcane Fragments, which will carry over regardless of if you fail to complete the maze. Players will receive a three times multiplier on the first 1,800 Arcane Fragments they earn each week.

Battle Pass owners who participate in the Aghanim’s Labyrinth event will be able to unlock up to 2,000 Battle Points each week.

Once per week there will also be a randomly generated labyrinth attached to a global leaderboard that all players can compete to finish. The fastest and most successful parties will be awarded special prizes by Aghanim himself.

Here is what you can earn depending on your placement:

Tier One: Aghanim’s Interdimensional Baby Roshan

Tier Two: Waterlogged Kunkka Shoes

Tier Three: Random Arcana

Tier Four: In-Game Aghanim’s Effect A weekly effect for beating the first boss.



The first set of Aghanim’s Trials begins on July 21, and you can view several frequently asked questions on the official event page of the Dota 2 blog.