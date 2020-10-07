Adroit Esports drops offlaner, brings in Korean veteran Forev

Filipino team Adroit Esports is dropping Prince “Bensoy” Enriquez after a three-month tenure, instead bringing in experienced Korean offlaner Lee “Forev” Sang-don on a trial basis.

The organization announced the player change today, citing a need to “gear up for the upcoming Dota Pro Circuit season” after assessing their progress and results.

“We thank [Bensy] for his time and dedication given to the team. We wish him good luck in his future endeavors,” Adroit wrote.

As we gear up for the upcoming DPC season, we have evaluated our current performance, we have decided to make changes in our roster.



1/4 pic.twitter.com/fFmxuNu00o — Adroit Esports (@AdroitEsportsPH) October 7, 2020

Adroit has been a consistent presence in the Southeast Asian scene. Formed just last year, the team was one of the first participants from the region in a DPC Major this season, qualifying for MDL Chengdu along with Fnatic and TNC Predator.

Forev’s most recent permanent stint with a team was with legendary Korean esports organization T1. A mishmash of rosters since then has failed to gain any significant ground in the competitive tier-two scene in SEA, with T1 opting to drop Forev in July this year.

The veteran offlaner will play as a stand-in, though he mentioned that this would be a “try out” for the team.