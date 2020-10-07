Adroit Esports drops offlaner, brings in Korean veteran Forev

Filipino team Adroit Esports is dropping Prince “Bensoy” Enriquez after a three-month tenure, instead bringing in experienced Korean offlaner Lee “Forev” Sang-don on a trial basis.
The organization announced the player change today, citing a need to “gear up for the upcoming Dota Pro Circuit season” after assessing their progress and results.
“We thank [Bensy] for his time and dedication given to the team. We wish him good luck in his future endeavors,” Adroit wrote.
Adroit has been a consistent presence in the Southeast Asian scene. Formed just last year, the team was one of the first participants from the region in a DPC Major this season, qualifying for MDL Chengdu along with Fnatic and TNC Predator.
Forev’s most recent permanent stint with a team was with legendary Korean esports organization T1. A mishmash of rosters since then has failed to gain any significant ground in the competitive tier-two scene in SEA, with T1 opting to drop Forev in July this year.
The veteran offlaner will play as a stand-in, though he mentioned that this would be a “try out” for the team.