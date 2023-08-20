50 shades of third-party apps: Valve’s gray approach caused Dota 2 apps to cross the line

"Why is it, when something happens, it is always you three?"

There are many in-game factors in Dota 2 that players need to keep an eye on to have an edge over others. Being able to juggle this information separates the best players from the decent ones, but some have been trying to make up for the skill gap with the help of third-party tools.

Earlier in 2023, Dota 2 fans started raising their concerns about certain Overwolf extensions that fetched players’ match history, giving users advantages during the picking stage of each match. The best-known extension in this category was called DotaPlus, and it has since stopped providing assistance during the draft. Now there’s a new offender in town, OverPlus.

Originating from Russia, OverPlus is similar to DotaPlus, but on steroids. In addition to providing information about other players during the draft, this tool also comes with a skin unlocker while also activating Dota Plus, Valve’s subscription system-based assistance tool, which may get confused with the Overwolf app DotaPlus.

Unlike DotaPlus, OverPlus has been able to continue fetching players’ data even if their profiles are set to private. According to a Dota 2 fan, the program is taking advantage of a bug affecting the Players tab.

Ever since the first unrest regarding such third-party programs in Dota 2, some winded down their operations, while others, like OverPlus, continued to run rampant. Valve’s neutral stance has allowed these gray third-party tools to continue their operations, and some even charge their users for memberships.

It isn’t currently clear whether these tools provide their features without breaking Valve’s terms of use. Considering the developer has been retaining from commenting on this matter, there’s still a chance that using the type of software that fits the description could end up being a bannable offense.

