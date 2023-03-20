23savage suffers massive MMR drop thanks to Dota 2 bug

Dota 2 has had its share of bugs throughout the years, with the game being in its beta phase for far too long. Even though most of them are sorted out now, some bugs rear their ugly heads, and this time one has affected a pro player. South East Asia’s star player Nuengnara “23savage” Teeramahanon lost a lot of MMR (Matchmaking Rating) due to a bug he encountered during his MMR recalibration process.

According to 23savage, he played 12 games during the recalibration process. He ended up winning nine of these games and losing three of them, which means that ideally, he should have gained more MMR than normal since it was a successful recalibration. Unfortunately, the opposite was true and 23savage ended up losing over 3000 MMR, dropping from 12500 MMR to around 9000 MMR.

This was quite disappointing to 23savage, especially since he was the one breaking MMR records over the years. He was the first player to officially reach 12000 MMR and subsequently, the first player to reach 13000 MMR. With how competitive he can be in pubs, it makes sense that this bug troubled him more than most.

The MMR recalibration bug is not unique to 23savage, however, as other pro players and ex-pro players have faced the same. Another perfect example is ex-Chinese pro player He “Inflame” Yongzheng who suffered a similar fate and dropped from 8000 MMR to 10 MMR with a Herald I medal. The reason for this bug is yet unknown, but it seems like many are affected by it.