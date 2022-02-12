2022 Dota Pro Circuit Winter Tour Regional Finals: Scores, standings, and results

Keep track of all six regions as they compete in the final event of the first DPC Tour.

As a replacement for the canceled 2022 Dota Pro Circuit Winter Tour Major, Valve announced it would be hosting six different Regional Finals to ensure the top teams from each region would still have a chance to compete for additional DPC Points as the current portion of the season comes to a close.

For each Regional Final, the top four teams from the regional league standings have been invited to compete for their share of $100,000 and 380 DPC points.

These events have been split across two different weekends in February to account for other Dota 2 competitions being run in the same timeframe and to space out the Regional Final matches evenly among time zones. Here is how the schedule will be divided for each region:

Winter Tour Regional Finals schedule

Feb. 11 to 14 Western Europe, Southeast Asia, and South America

Feb. 18 to 20 China, Eastern Europe, and North America



Each of the four teams will begin playing in their region’s upper bracket, facing off against one another in a best-of-three to see who moves on to the next round. The brackets are all double-elimination, with the grand finals switching over to a traditional best-of-five.

Even with international play still off the table for now, the Regional Finals will give teams who have dominated their regions during the Winter Tour a chance to build a bigger lead in pursuit of the coveted invite to The International, all while the trailing teams look to make up some ground and position themselves for a better push moving forward.

With all of that in mind, here are all of the scores, standings, and results for the 2022 DPC Winter Tour Regional Finals.

Western Europe

Overall Standings

Placement Team Prizing 1 TBD $50,000 + 250 DPC points 2 TBD $25,000 + 130 DPC points 3 TBD $15,000 4 Tundra Esports $10,000

Results

Upper Bracket round one Team Liquid vs. OG: Liquid 2-0 Gladiators vs. Tundra Esports: Gladiators 2-0

Upper Bracket finals Liquid vs. Gladiators: Liquid 2-0

Lower Bracket round one OG vs. Tundra: OG 2-1

Lower Bracket finals Gladiators vs. OG: TBD

Grand Finals Liquid vs. TBD: TBD



Southeast Asia

Overall Standings

Placement Team Prizing 1 TBD $50,000 + 250 DPC points 2 TBD $25,000 + 130 DPC points 3 TBD $15,000 4 Fnatic $10,000

Results

Upper Bracket round one BOOM Esports vs. Team SMG: BOOM 2-0 Fnatic vs. T1: T1 2-1

Upper Bracket finals BOOM vs. T1: T1 2-1

Lower Bracket round one SMG vs. Fnatic: SMG 2-0

Lower Bracket finals BOOM vs. SMG: TBD

Grand Finals T1 vs. TBD: TBD



South America

Overall Standings

Placement Team Prizing 1 TBD $50,000 + 250 DPC points 2 TBD $25,000 + 130 DPC points 3 TBD $15,000 4 APU King of Kings $10,000

Results

Upper Bracket round one Thunder Awaken vs. APU King of Kings: TA 2-1 Infamous vs. beastcoast: beastcoast 2-0

Upper Bracket finals TA vs. beastcoast: TBD

Lower Bracket round one KoK vs. Infamous: Infamous 2-0

Lower Bracket finals Infamous vs. TBD: TBD

Grand Finals TBD vs. TBD: TBD



Eastern Europe

Overall Standings

Placement Team Prizing 1 TBD $50,000 + 250 DPC points 2 TBD $25,000 + 130 DPC points 3 TBD $15,000 4 TBD $10,000

Results

Matches begin Feb. 18

China

Overall Standings

Placement Team Prizing 1 TBD $50,000 + 250 DPC points 2 TBD $25,000 + 130 DPC points 3 TBD $15,000 4 TBD $10,000

Results

Matches begin Feb. 18

North America

Overall Standings

Placement Team Prizing 1 TBD $50,000 + 250 DPC points 2 TBD $25,000 + 130 DPC points 3 TBD $15,000 4 TBD $10,000

Results