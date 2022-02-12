2022 Dota Pro Circuit Winter Tour Regional Finals: Scores, standings, and results

As a replacement for the canceled 2022 Dota Pro Circuit Winter Tour Major, Valve announced it would be hosting six different Regional Finals to ensure the top teams from each region would still have a chance to compete for additional DPC Points as the current portion of the season comes to a close.
For each Regional Final, the top four teams from the regional league standings have been invited to compete for their share of $100,000 and 380 DPC points.
These events have been split across two different weekends in February to account for other Dota 2 competitions being run in the same timeframe and to space out the Regional Final matches evenly among time zones. Here is how the schedule will be divided for each region:
Winter Tour Regional Finals schedule
- Feb. 11 to 14
- Western Europe, Southeast Asia, and South America
- Feb. 18 to 20
- China, Eastern Europe, and North America
Each of the four teams will begin playing in their region’s upper bracket, facing off against one another in a best-of-three to see who moves on to the next round. The brackets are all double-elimination, with the grand finals switching over to a traditional best-of-five.
Even with international play still off the table for now, the Regional Finals will give teams who have dominated their regions during the Winter Tour a chance to build a bigger lead in pursuit of the coveted invite to The International, all while the trailing teams look to make up some ground and position themselves for a better push moving forward.
With all of that in mind, here are all of the scores, standings, and results for the 2022 DPC Winter Tour Regional Finals.
Western Europe
Overall Standings
|Placement
|Team
|Prizing
|1
|TBD
|$50,000 + 250 DPC points
|2
|TBD
|$25,000 + 130 DPC points
|3
|TBD
|$15,000
|4
|Tundra Esports
|$10,000
Results
- Upper Bracket round one
- Team Liquid vs. OG: Liquid 2-0
- Gladiators vs. Tundra Esports: Gladiators 2-0
- Upper Bracket finals
- Liquid vs. Gladiators: Liquid 2-0
- Lower Bracket round one
- OG vs. Tundra: OG 2-1
- Lower Bracket finals
- Gladiators vs. OG: TBD
- Grand Finals
- Liquid vs. TBD: TBD
Southeast Asia
Overall Standings
|Placement
|Team
|Prizing
|1
|TBD
|$50,000 + 250 DPC points
|2
|TBD
|$25,000 + 130 DPC points
|3
|TBD
|$15,000
|4
|Fnatic
|$10,000
Results
- Upper Bracket round one
- BOOM Esports vs. Team SMG: BOOM 2-0
- Fnatic vs. T1: T1 2-1
- Upper Bracket finals
- BOOM vs. T1: T1 2-1
- Lower Bracket round one
- SMG vs. Fnatic: SMG 2-0
- Lower Bracket finals
- BOOM vs. SMG: TBD
- Grand Finals
- T1 vs. TBD: TBD
South America
Overall Standings
|Placement
|Team
|Prizing
|1
|TBD
|$50,000 + 250 DPC points
|2
|TBD
|$25,000 + 130 DPC points
|3
|TBD
|$15,000
|4
|APU King of Kings
|$10,000
Results
- Upper Bracket round one
- Thunder Awaken vs. APU King of Kings: TA 2-1
- Infamous vs. beastcoast: beastcoast 2-0
- Upper Bracket finals
- TA vs. beastcoast: TBD
- Lower Bracket round one
- KoK vs. Infamous: Infamous 2-0
- Lower Bracket finals
- Infamous vs. TBD: TBD
- Grand Finals
- TBD vs. TBD: TBD
Eastern Europe
Overall Standings
|Placement
|Team
|Prizing
|1
|TBD
|$50,000 + 250 DPC points
|2
|TBD
|$25,000 + 130 DPC points
|3
|TBD
|$15,000
|4
|TBD
|$10,000
Results
- Matches begin Feb. 18
China
Overall Standings
|Placement
|Team
|Prizing
|1
|TBD
|$50,000 + 250 DPC points
|2
|TBD
|$25,000 + 130 DPC points
|3
|TBD
|$15,000
|4
|TBD
|$10,000
Results
- Matches begin Feb. 18
North America
Overall Standings
|Placement
|Team
|Prizing
|1
|TBD
|$50,000 + 250 DPC points
|2
|TBD
|$25,000 + 130 DPC points
|3
|TBD
|$15,000
|4
|TBD
|$10,000
Results
- Matches begin Feb. 18