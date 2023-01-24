1XBet declares bankruptcy, leaving multiple top Dota 2 and soccer teams in the dust

1xBet, a Russian bookmaker tied to many esports organizations, was declared bankrupt by the Dutch Supreme Court in the Netherlands. The bookmaker has been accused of not honoring winnings, slowing down or preventing withdrawals, and misuse of funds on excessive advertising whilst struggling to make ends meet.

While 1xBet had deep ties within the soccer world as the official partner of Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, it also became one of the leading sponsors of esports organizations and events throughout 2022.

Team Spirit, OG, and Tundra Esports, teams known for their Dota 2 operations, all shook hands with the Russian bookmaker in 2022 for lucrative sponsorship deals. Throughout their partnerships, 1xBet directly sponsored some of the content these clubs released. In addition to esports clubs, the company also worked with organizers like WePlay, while also putting together its own tournaments.

In 2021, 1xBet lost its license to operate in Russia. Though the creditors of 1xBet got louder over time, it didn’t hold back the bookmaker from expanding into new territories, and the bookies enjoyed a roaring 2022 in terms of partnerships.

With a booming affiliate program under its belt, 1xBet continued its global march, especially in India and Africa. While more users meant more revenue, 1xBet still had a past it was trying to run from.

That past finally caught up to the bookmaker in the Netherlands, but it continues to push aggressive marketing strategies all around the world; they recently kicked off a Maserati Levante campaign in India.

Following the Dutch Supreme Court’s ruling, it’s unclear how the brands affiliated with 1xBet will be moving forward. Considering most esports and soccer orgs also work on content to push the bookmaker’s name, they may well reconsider their partnerships.