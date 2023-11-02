Baldur’s Gate writer makes high level DnD campaign for charity

Arcanum Worlds, a well-respected third-party writer with backing from Wizards of the Coast, unleashed hell with Chains of Asmodeus on DMsGuild on Oct. 30, a level 11 to 20 adventure path written by game design legend James Ohlen. All proceeds will go to the charity fundraising organization Extra Life.

A rare campaign type, Chains of Asmodeus sees a party of level 11 adventurers cascade through the Nine Hells of the Forgotten Realms until they reach level 20 in a nearly 300-page sourcebook. They’ll slay demons, loot infernal items, and deal with an Item Corruption mechanic that warps the items that you pick up. This book comes with stellar artwork from several industry names, including Sergei Sarichev and Julian Calle, and statblocks for several high-ranking demons—including Asmodeus, Lord of the Nine, and his archfiends.

This type of adventure is rarely seen in 5E. Often, players will stop their campaign before they even reach level 11. Having the opportunity to explore Hell like this is a rare one.

This adventure was penned by pros in the adventure-making realm. Arcanum Worlds is a company run by James Ohlen—from Baldur’s Gate, BG2, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, and Dragon Age: Origins fame—alongside several other video game and writing veterans. These legends of the video game industry now create books for DnD 5E for various fantasy settings, such as their homebrewed world of Thylea.

Ohlen himself has produced many different DMsGuild titles, such as Minsc and Boo’s Journal of Villainy to Heroes of Baldur’s Gate.

This is not the first time that Ohlen’s books have worked to raise money for charity. The Minsc and Boo’s Journal of Villainy was for the benefit of Extra Life, the charitable organization that this adventure path is also benefiting.

Extra Life is a program that, through the Miracle Network Hospital charity, helps children receive crucial medical care, typically through fundraisers in the board game and video game spheres. According to Charity Navigator, MNH is a four-star charity, worth confidently giving to.

Chains of Asmodeus does not currently have integration into virtual tabletops, like Roll20. Nor does it have a Print on Demand version, though the DMsGuild page lists that it is “coming soon.” Right now, the only product available for Chains of Asmodeus is the $30 PDF. This is quite a lot, especially when compared to Arcanum World’s previous work, like their Odyssey of the Dragonlords PDF.

The 286-page book, however, offers so much unique perspective into the Nine Hells, beautiful artwork depicting beasts and landmarks alike, and well-designed maps and encounters that it’s almost a must-get at any price.

And besides, it’s all going to a good cause. It’s like if you replaced your tax write-off with a full DnD campaign.