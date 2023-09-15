This Diablo 4 Rogue had The Butcher literally running for its life

Diablo 4’s The Butcher didn’t want anything to do with this Rogue as it ran frantically in circles trying to avoid them at all costs.

On Sept. 14, a puzzled Diablo 4 player posted a clip of The Butcher running from side to side as they attacked it, leading to them asking if this was some sort of glitch.

The question was promptly answered and it seems like this is a bug that has existed since Diablo 4’s launch and still hasn’t been addressed. Redditors shared their experience of The Glitched Butcher in the comments.

One player said that it happened to them when they were in a Nightmare dungeon. The Butcher was about to take them out, so they kited it around a pillar, leading to the bug. Unfortunately, it got out of this state when it reached a certain HP threshold and swiftly killed them.

This bug also happened to streamer Asmongold while he was playing his Barbarian. While he was exploring a dungeon, The Butcher spawned. After sending out a few hits, however, it bugged out, saving Asmongold from almost certain death.

The Butcher has been a staple of the Diablo franchise and every encounter with it is guaranteed to get your blood pumping. Its return to Diablo 4 as a random enemy was met with a mixed response from players. Some players love it, while others hate it.

